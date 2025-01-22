See Kelly Clarkson with Short, Curly Orange-y Red Hair

Clarkson's had many hair transformations through the years. Her brief foray into red is one of the most iconic.

Kelly Clarkson has never been afraid to switch up her hair. Whether it's an ear-length cut, wispy platinum blonde locks, or her signature chunky highlights from the 2000s, Clarkson's always used her hair to telegraph where she's at in life. When she released her album My December in 2007, for example, she dyed her honey-brown hair a darker shade fitting with the tone of the record.

And two years after that, she was in the mood to go red. While Clarkson's blonde and brunette hairstyles are numerous, she's only tried red sparingly. Such an occasion happened at the 2009 American Music Awards. For the festivities, Clarkson decided to style her then-short hair in loose curls and dyed an orange-y red color. The purple eye makeup she opted for really brought out the redness of her hair to create a gorgeous, high-glam look.

Clarkson performed her song "Already Gone" at the awards show, which reached number-13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

See Clarkson's red hair at the 2009 American Music Awards, below:

Kelly Clarkson arrives at the American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. on November 22, 2009. Photo: Kevin Mazur/AMA2009/WireImage

The Kelly Clarkson Show has eight Emmys

Nowadays, Clarkson's hair is long and wavy (with bangs) and dyed light brown. It's been her signature look on The Kelly Clarkson Show for about a year now. Her show has won eight Emmys so far, including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host four times.

"Thank you so much everybody for voting for me,” Clarkson said during one of her Emmy acceptance speeches. “I would love to accept the award just for me, but honestly, I think everybody that's ever done a show like this knows there's a whole heap of people standing around behind the cameras. And our staff and making me look good and sound good and getting these brilliant stories and heartfelt stories that we get to share with everybody, and thank you to my band...I thank you for the award, but honestly, so many people are deserving of this—not just me."

Kelly Clarkson hosts season 5 of The Kelly Clarkson Show Photo: Heidi Gutman/NBC

"Kelly Clarkson is one of the brightest stars of our time,” said Tracie Wilson, executive vice president of syndication studios and E! News at NBCUniversal. “With more than 500 hours viewed on broadcast, cable and digital platforms since its launch, The Kelly Clarkson Show has been a home for stories that entertain, inspire important conversations and connect with loyal viewers across multiple generations in meaningful ways. Together, with our best-in-class producing team, we’ll continue to build on the show’s success and legacy.”

