It was a joyous Clarkson family affair on The Kelly Clarkson Show!

Kelly Clarkson's 10-Year-Old Daughter Has Bangs (and a Laugh) Just Like Her Mom

Is there anything cuter than Kelly Clarkson's kids?

How to Watch Check your local listings for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

There were a couple of very special guests on the January 8 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, none other than Clarkson's two children: River, 10, and Remy, 8. Clarkson's adorable sit-down interview with her two children turned into an instantly classic moment.

Remy and his big sister looked like little Clarkson lookalikes sitting up on stage, especially River, who rocks bangs just like her famous mama and has the same infectious laugh to match.

Longtime fans of the show are still reeling from Remy's most recent claim to fame. His viral live performance of the Frank Sinatra classic "My Way" that warmed up the crowd before a recent taping. So, being the hard-hitting journalist that she is, Clarkson wasted no time asking her son about the whole experience.

"How did you feel about the clip going viral there?" she asked Remy. "Remember when I came and I told you? It was like, 'Everybody's loving your video!'"

"Yeah, how many views did I get again?" he adorably asked, sending his mom — and the live audience — into hysterics.

Clarkson nearly fell out of her chair laughing!

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson & Keith Urban's Warm Harmonies on New Live Duet Feel Like Home

River Blackstock and Remy Blackstock sit with their mom Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

"I'm gonna tell you how it went down," Clarkson told the audience. "I said, 'Man, buddy, you've got over a million views I think on your [video]' — and he goes, 'Do you get that many views?' I was like, 'Calm down.'"

Cue more laughter from the crowd — and her kids!

"And not often," Clarkson added.

River looked like she was having the time of her life hanging out with her mom on TV as they grilled her little brother. For what it's worth, Remy's viral moment is still going strong. The little crooner is nearly at 1.5 million views as of today.

What's arguably even cuter than that segment was a sweet picture the family took earlier in the day — one that was shared on Instagram by the show:

"Extra special guests today on Kelly! Tune in for an adorable chat with River & Remy (and Remy's full performance!)" the show captioned.

That's a refrigerator-worthy family photo if you ask us!

Kelly Clarkson has one strict parenting rule for her two children

The 42-year-old former Voice Coach has one strict parenting rule that she swears by, and judging from the personalities of River and Remy, it is paying off. As it turns out, Clarkson has enforced a "no social media" policy with her children. In a 2024 interview with Good Housekeeping, Clarkson explained the decision.

"That can be really hard on kids in general, but especially kids with parents in the public eye," she explained. "So I have informed them they're not allowed to, under my roof, ever have [it]."

River Blackstock and Remy Blackstock on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Ultimately, Clarkson thinks she's doing a "good job" as a parent, acknowledging that the "perfect" parent doesn't exist.

"I can be hard on myself as a mom, but I think I'm doing a good job," Clarkson admitted. "I like that they're independent, but I'm adamant about my schedule, making sure I'm there as much as I can be. There's no perfect parent; I'm definitely screwing up my children somehow! But I'm doing my best."