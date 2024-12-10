Kelly Clarkson & Keith Urban's Warm Harmonies on New Live Duet Feel Like Home

Keith Urban stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show in early December and offered up a new twist on his song "GO HOME WITH U," a duet with Lainey Wilson off his most recent album High. For the live performance, Host Kelly Clarkson stepped in for Wilson's parts of the song, and together she and Urban delivered some world-class country harmonies. Their smooth, velvety vocals blend perfectly together. In fact, Urban and Clarkson's voices mesh so well, they should release a joint album of duets ASAP. Something about the tone of their combined pipes feels like a warm hug or cup of coffee. You'll instantly feel at, well, home listening to their version of "GO HOME WITH U."

Keith Urban once cried listening to Kelly Clarkson sing

Keith Urban attends the 2024 CMT Awards at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on April 7, 2024; Kelly Clarkson attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

We know that Keith Urban is a fan of Kelly Clarkson's voice. Back in 2015, Clarkson performed her song "Piece by Piece" on American Idol when Urban was a Judge, and he teared up during the performance.

The two caught up during Urban's December 2024 stop on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The Australian-born Urban revealed he, wife Nicole Kidman, and their kids typically spend the holidays down under. "We go down for Christmas and usually New Year's Eve, but I'm going to be playing a big show in Nashville on New Year's Eve."

On Clarkson's holiday plans, she said, "I go to my ranch in Montana where it's snowing and it's wonderful...We go four-wheeling, we go snowmobiling. We just sit by the fireplace, so happy that you're not doing anything. We chill. We play games and stuff."

It's actually summertime in Australia during Christmas, so Urban said he and his crew "go to the beach. You barbecue. Basically, imagine the Fourth of July, but it's Christmas. That's what it is."

Speaking to rumors that he and Kidman are moving to Australia permanently, he said, "No. I read that, too. It's complete B.S. "