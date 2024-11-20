Keith Urban's Surprise Performance at Blake Shelton's Bar Was a Shredding Masterclass

Hundreds of lucky Nashville music fans just learned the lesson of a lifetime: Always stay for the "surprise performer" at Ole Red!

In an undated TikTok video shared on November 4, none other than country rocker Keith Urban took the stage for an impromptu performance that blew away everyone inside the venue. The footage shows Urban doing what he does best: Absolutely shredding a guitar solo while looking like he's having the time of his life.

See Keith Urban put on an impromptu guitar solo masterclass here.

There are artists who play guitar, and then there are artists like Urban who were born to play. The text overlaid on the TikTok video says it all: "When you stay for the 'surprise performance' slot at Ole Red and it ends up being KEITH URBAN????"

That night was a treat for anybody in the bar owned by The Voice's Blake Shelton. Getting a free show from one of the most accomplished country music icons ever while hanging out in one of Nashville's coolest bars is a great way to spend an evening.

It's just another reason for fans to visit Ole Red: You never know who is going to hit the stage any given night.

Keith Urban poses during the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Star-Studded Grand Opening Celebration on December 13, 2023; Blake Shelton attends CMT Giants on January 17, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas; Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT

Keith Urban opens up about his career on TODAY

On November 12, in honor of the release of his new album, High, Urban sat down for a special TODAY segment to reveal some candid thoughts about his music and career. (Oh, and LL Cool J asked the country star a question or two, because why not?)

Urban revealed that no matter how old he gets or how much time goes by, he still loves performing on stage more than anything — a fact evident by his stellar live shows!

"I love playing music just as much as I did when I was sitting in my bedroom at six years old learning to play guitar," he explained. "I don't feel any different. I'm just as excited to write the next song, put on the next tour, make another album — like, literally giddy with excitement to do that. That's never changed. And that could have worked or not worked, as far as staying relevant or being able to have songs that connect. I've just been really blessed and lucky, and the harder I've worked, the luckier I've become."

As far as what his favorite song to perform is these days, longtime fans will be pleased to know that Urban doesn't like playing favorites with his extensive song catalog!

"[I love] all of them, because I feel really grateful that I don't have to do a song that I don't like," Urban said. "I feel really, really lucky that that's happened to me: to have such a long career and have certain songs like 'Blue Ain't Your Color' or 'Somebody Like You' or some of these songs, that I couldn't not do them. But I love them just as much as I did when I recorded them."