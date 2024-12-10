Kelly Clarkson's 8-Year-Old Son Comes for Her Crown with Shock Frank Sinatra Cover

The Kelly Clarkson Show host's youngest child, Remy, adorably insisted on showing off his singing chops during show rehearsals.

Move over, Kelly Clarkson. Your kids are coming for your job!

Clarkson's 8-year-old son, Remy, completely stole the show before the November 27 taping of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Her two kids had off from school that day (the star also has 10-year-old daughter River Rose) due to the Thanksgiving holiday, so they joined their mom in-studio. But as it turns out, little Remy had big plans: He wanted to perform on stage for the live audience before filming began. Mom had no choice but to grant her son his wish, resulting in one of the best things anyone's ever seen. He broke out into Frank Sinatra classic "My Way." Can you say a star is born?

Not only did Remy knock that performance out of the park, but he did so at such an impressive level that fans are now counting down the days until he embarks on a singing career. His sweet voice was everything a mother could want, and Clarkson was surely beaming throughout the performance!

As one of Sinatra's most beloved songs, "My Way" peaked at #27 on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts, reaching that spot in 1969.

Kelly Clarkson talks about her kids' singing aspirations on TODAY

Naturally, fans have been desperate to get more details about the two little angels Clarkson is raising. So, during the December 9 episode of TODAY, Clarkson spoke about her son's viral moment and what her two kids are like at home.

"No joke, people probably think I'm some kind of stage mom, I didn't tell him to do it," Clarkson revealed. "He walked in and was like, 'Where do I sing my song?' I was like, 'I'm sorry, what?'"

Clarkson's kids definitely take after their mom — something that the TODAY crew couldn't help but point out!

"My kids are both not shy, I think I know where they get that from," Clarkson quipped.

Remy and River could be looking at singing careers of their own one day. They're certainly getting enough practice time these days, both on-set and at home.

"He sings in his room, like he's — they're both little me's, they just sit in their rooms and there's country going on in one room, and like, classic standards going on in another," the former Voice Coach explained.

"Oh, that's amazing," said Al Roker.

Remington Blackstock performs on The Kelly Clarkson Show Season 6 Episode 45. Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Of course, if Remy really wanted to follow in his mom's footsteps with "My Way," he would've sung it in Spanish!

(Hey, there's always next time.)