Kelly Clarkson's Cover of Hozier's "Too Sweet" Proves She Can Sing Literally Anything

The energy was definitely turned up a notch for this one!

It's a new year, which means new Kellyoke performances every day on The Kelly Clarkson Show — and Kelly Clarkson's latest rendition has us shook!

On the January 7 episode of her show, Clarkson delivered a high-energy cover of Hozier's 2024 hit, "Too Sweet" that rocked the live audience and left viewers watching at home wishing for a Clarkson/Hozier collaboration someday. Check the video out above!

The performance built and built from the beginning, reaching its crescendo — and some killer high notes from Clarkson — during the singalong chorus of "I think I'll take my whiskey neat," which showed how easy she makes her live performances look. While the original song is more soulful and country-fied, Clarkson's version is infinitely more rock n' roll.

As usual, My Band Y'all was flawless in their execution, serving as the perfect backdrop for Clarkson's Idol-winning vocals.

Fans can clearly see the passion Clarkson has for all music, not just music that she created herself. In an interview with the Associated Press in September ahead of the Season 6 premiere, Clarkson spoke about her love of covering so many songs each year alongside My Band Y'all.

"Music is music," she explained. "That's the cool thing about it. There is no specific culture, specific age, specific, whatever you have to be — it's for everyone. I cover 180 songs a season, which is awesome. It's just a lot of work, so to be able to sing songs and be so excited about like these new up-and-coming artists. It's exciting covering these songs and then challenging you a bit but I love this. It's a great generation of artists right now."

We have a feeling that her cover of "Too Sweet" will end up being one of the best of the 180 in 2025!

Here's what to know about "Too Sweet"

Released in March 2024, "Too Sweet" has already made a significant mark on the music industry. As the lead single for Hozier's latest EP, Unheard, the track garnered impressive accolades, reaching the top spot on the singles charts in seven different countries: Australia, Iceland, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States, where it reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on April 27, 2024.

While Hozier became a household name due to the worldwide smash "Take Me to Church," "Too Sweet" cemented the artist's status as one of the premiere singer-songwriters of his generation.

In addition to Clarkson's Kellyoke performance, "Too Sweet" has been covered by artists like The Voice Season 24 winner Huntley and even America's Got Talent alums Darci Lynne and Kodi Lee!