The actor, who died at 78 years old in February 2023, left an imprint on fans everywhere with scenes like this.

How the Late Richard Belzer Lured an Abusive Mom Into Confession on SVU Is Masterful

For 23 years, the late Richard Belzer helped put Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on the map with countless unforgettable performances — and one particular scene stands out as one of his very best!

Let's take you back to Season 2, Episode 4, "Legacy" when Belzer's John Munch is interviewing a mother about a child abuse case. The SVU icon has been sorely missed since his death in 2023, but thankfully, Belzer has left his imprint on the show thanks to scenes like this one. Munch's intense interrogation begins at about the 5:42 mark in the video below.

"Emily came out of her coma a few hours ago," Munch tells the mother he believes abused her own daughter. "She told us everything. She wants to see you. But first you and I have a couple of details we need to straighten out."

Munch set the table perfectly, blindsiding the mom. Every argument from the mother regarding a piece of evidence Munch mentioned was quickly and expertly shut down by the detective. That's the beauty of Belzer's acting — it's so understated yet so powerful. He doesn't need to raise his voice to convey everything he wants the audience to digest!

Despite the mom's increasing panic over getting caught, Munch was steadfast — after all, he already knew the truth. He just needed Emily's mother to admit it.

Munch put a hand on the mother's shoulder — a gesture that was equal parts "it's okay, you're in a safe place" and "you better not lie to me." And sure enough, the confession came quickly, Munch's hand never moving from her shoulder.

Belzer's decision to use a simple hand placement spoke more than words, and it's a testament to his talent.

The scene is a master class in acting, but SVU fans don't need to worry: There are plenty of these moments sprinkled throughout Belzer's career!

Richard Belzer's spirit is still felt throughout the SVU cast

Detective Brian Cassidy (Dean Winters), Detective John Munch (Richard Belzer), Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), and Marta Stevens (Mili Avital) appear in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Jessica Burstein/NBC

Although Belzer is no longer with us, his former co-stars still feel his presence. In particular, Mariska Hargitay has been outspoken about her admiration for her real-life mentor. At a 2024 red carpet event, Hargitay spoke to E! News on behalf of the SVU cast in sharing her thoughts about her co-star after his passing.

"Belzer's so deeply embedded and enmeshed in my heart," Hargitay revealed. "I think of him with such fondness. He has shored me up and I have so many memories of him. We talk about him all the time. It's like he's still here."

Although she's no longer a full-time cast member, Kelli Giddish also opened up about Belzer, expressing her deep appreciation for getting to know him since she initially joined the SVU cast in Season 13.

"I'm just beyond grateful to know him," Giddish explained. "He was really instrumental in laying the footing for me when I got on the show. I deeply feel joy and pride by being part of this legacy."