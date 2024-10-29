Reba McEntire's Freak Nasty Dance with Boyfriend Rex Linn Is a Masterpiece

Reba McEntire and her boyfriend doing social media dance videos out of the blue? Sign us up!

McEntire, star of The Voice and Happy's Place, shared a delightful Instagram video on October 29 of herself and her longtime boyfriend Rex Linn doing a dance routine set to Freak Nasty's 1996 smash club hit, "Da' Dip," and it's just as fantastic as you'd expect. McEntire is more than just a country music icon; she's got some serious moves, too.

"When I dip, you dip, we dip," McEntire captioned.

What a fun video!

McEntire looked terrific (as usual) and showed off her dancing skills as she grooved along to the classic '90s song. Linn, on the other hand… well, he gave it his best shot! He (hilariously) isn't blessed with as much rhythm as the Queen of Country Music, but he gets props for originality— and his moves resulted in one of the cutest couple videos fans have seen from McEntire and Linn.

Somehow, McEntire kept a straight face throughout the routine, even when Linn went rogue near the end!

Watch, below:

Reba McEntire opens up about her relationship with Rex Linn

Rex Linn and Reba McEntire appear during a segment on TODAY on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

The chemistry between McEntire and Linn is undeniable, whether they're sharing the screen or not (Linn stars in Happy's Place as Emmett). In an October 2024 interview with Us Weekly, McEntire spoke at length about their relationship.

"Rex and I are best friends," she said. "We have the same likes and dislikes. We're foodies. We love to cook. We each wanted to be a cowboy and a cowgirl. Then we got into the entertainment business instead. Our dynamic works on and off-screen."

"I think we have made each other better," she explained. "Rex brings out the little girl in me, and I have fun. I'm dorky, I'm goofy. He is too. We love to laugh, and we love each other. We both love watching television. We're always on the lookout for a new series or movie to watch. He says that it's his homework, watching other actors and learning from them. I do it for pure enjoyment."

When asked about the possibility of marriage down the road, McEntire admitted she's keeping an open mind, but she's happy with the way things are at the moment.

"It really makes no difference to me," she confessed. "I'm fine with the way we are. If Rex ever wants to get married, then we'll talk about it, but I'm fine. I love our relationship 100 percent."