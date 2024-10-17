All About Reba McEntire and Rex Linn’s Darling Relationship

When did Reba McEntire and Rex Linn start dating?

While McEntire and Linn met over 30 years ago, they didn’t start dating until 2020. The “I’m a Survivor” singer revealed on her podcast, Living & Learning, that she started dating Linn in January 2020 and they were “having a blast” getting to know each other better.

"It's good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what's going on," she said on her podcast. "It's just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny, very smart and is interested in me, too.”

For the first six months of their relationship in 2020, McEntire and Linn really only connected over the phone.

“Because of the pandemic we didn’t get to see each other from January until June 16, but we created an intimacy by texting and talking over the telephone that we wouldn’t have gotten if we’d been together all that time,” McEntire told E! News. “So it was very special and a great way of finding out about each other without ever touching.”

“We’ve been pretty much inseparable since June 16, 2020,” she added.