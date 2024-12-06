All About Reba McEntire at the 2025 Florida Strawberry Festival (DETAILS)

The Best Performances from the Top 8 Live Semi-Final | The Voice | NBC

The Happy's Place star is joining an amazing lineup of your favorite musicians.

Music-lovers in the sunshine state have a special treat headed their way: Reba McEntire has just been added to the lineup of the Florida Strawberry Festival!

How to Watch Watch Happy’s Place Fridays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The The Voice Coach and star of Happy's Place is the final addition to the slew of great performers who will take the stage at Florida's upcoming Strawberry Festival. The festival runs from February 27 to March 9, but as a headliner, McEntire will only give one concert. Make sure to buy tickets to her date if you're a fan. And while you're there, definitely check out some of the other amazing acts.

Other performers include Boyz II Men, Chris Tomlin, Whiskey Myers and John Fogerty, and other acts include Lauren Daigle, Nelly, the Beach Boys, Jon Pardi and Lynyrd Skynrd.

When the announcement of the full lineup went up on Instagram, fans were overjoyed to see Reba McEntire's name on the list. "omg!!!! Reba!!!!!!!!!!!!! yayyy baby!!!!!!" wrote one excited commenter. Added another, "REBA!!!!!! Yessssssss!!!!!!!!!" Our thoughts exactly.

RELATED: Who Is October London? Everything to Know About the Singer Performing on The Voice Live Shows

Reba McEntire during The Voice Season 26 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

“Our loyal Florida Strawberry Festival fans and guests have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of the remainder of our artists and we are thrilled that we can finally announce our full line-up for 2025,” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Kyle Robinson in a statement to a local news outlet.

All the important dates and times for the Florida Strawberry Festival

The Florida Strawberry Festival will take place from February 27 through March 9, and McEntire takes the stage on Friday, February 28 at 7:30 p.m. (Boyz II Men perform March 3, Chris Tomlin March 4, Whiskey Myers March 6 and john Fogerty March 9.)

Gate admission tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, at this link.

Fans can also catch her in additional episodes of Happy's Place

Happy's Place, McEntire's new NBC multi-cam sitcom, is off to a strong start in its first season, and was recently picked up for an additional five episodes, bringing the first season order to eighteen. That's five more half-hours of Reba's comedic stylings!

Kevin Abbott, Executive Producer / Showrunner; Reba McEntire, Melissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman; Back Row: Rex Linn, Pablo Castelblanco, and Tokala Black Elk at the Happy's Place Panel during the NBCUniversal Summer Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. on July 14, 2024. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson & Carrie Underwood Need to Duet After This Epic "Blown Away" Cover

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, McEntire revealed what she loves about shooting the series. "It's lots of fun. I love all genres of entertainment. But the sitcoms are so much fun, cause it's a brand new script every week. And you're just having fun. It's really hard memorizing dialogue you have to do, but it ain't my first rodeo. I do love it. And it's just playtime. We have a blast with it," she told the outlet.

Where to watch Reba McEntire's new show, Happy's Place

Watch Happy's Place Fridays at 8/7c on NBC. Episodes stream next day on Peacock.