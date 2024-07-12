Nick Jonas Sang a Stirring Acoustic Rendition of "Bring Him Home" From Les Mis

Jen Psaki Breaks Down What Would Happen if Biden Were to Step Down from Running

Is Nick Jonas getting his next role ready? The Jonas Brothers singer and former The Voice Coach got his start in show business on Broadway, performing the role of the tiny rebel Gavroche in Les Miserables. And he hasn't lost his touch for musical theater. He's performed in multiple other roles over the years, including Marius, the young heartthrob of Les Miserables on the West End. Now, it looks like he's ready to go for the biggest part in the show.

Nick Jonas beautifully tackled "Bring Him Home" from Les Mis

In a performance in Santiago, Chile, Jonas accompanied himself on the acoustic guitar as he sang "Bring Him Home," a soaring ballad from Les Miserables sung by main character Jean Valjean. Valjean is typically played by a man in his forties or fifties, so Jonas is still a bit young for the role, but clearly he's ready should the opportunity arise. Listen to his version here.

"Bring Him Home" is sung by Valjean directly to God, a prayer to save the life of Marius, who was wounded during the show's central battle. Valjean, an escaped convict, sees in Marius both a good man and the future happiness of his young adopted daughter Cosette, as the pair have fallen in love. "He's like the son I might have known," reflects Valjean, pleading that Marius should live even if Valjean has to die.

Nick Jonas performs on stage during the anniversary performance of 'Les Miserables' at The O2 Arena on October 3, 2010 in London, England. Photo: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Nick Jonas' musical theater career

In addition to his work in Les Mis, Jonas has played a number of other iconic Broadway roles. As a kid, he also played Chip in Beauty and the Beast, Little Jake in Annie Get Your Gun, and Tiny Tim in A Christmas Carol. Since his career took off, he's performed the roles of Link Larkin in Hairspray at the Hollywood Bowl and had a short stint on Broadway in How To Succeed It Business...Without Really Trying as the go-getter J. Pierrepont Finch.

Nick Jonas will be back on Broadway soon

He isn't returning to Les Mis, but Jonas is planning a musical theater comeback. The singer will star opposite Adrienne Warren in a Spring 2025 production of The Last Five Years, a two-person musical by Jason Robert Browne that, despite well-known productions and even a movie, has yet to be performed on Broadway. It's sure to be a very hot ticket.