Is St. Denis Medical airing a new episode on New Year’s Eve? Here’s what fans need to know.

Is a New Episode of St. Denis Medical on Tonight (December 31, 2024)?

New Year’s Eve is upon us and, as everybody knows, that’s the time for fresh starts all around.

How to Watch Watch new episodes of St. Denis Medical Tuesdays on NBC and next day on Peacock.

So, fans of NBC comedy St. Denis Medical are sure to be very curious to know if the hilarious hospital-centered comedy from the creator of Superstore has a new episode ready to drop on December 31, just like the glittery ball in Times Square.

Tuesdays are typically when new episodes of St. Denis Medical air, but this Tuesday is New Year’s Eve. As with many other shows and events across the country, the schedule for the NBC comedy is impacted by the holiday season.

Here’s what devoted fans need to know to enjoy the latest episodes of St. Denis Medical – and to seize an ideal moment to gather your family around the TV to catch up on the entire series so far.

Is St. Denis Medical on tonight, December 31, 2024? Unfortunately, there is no new episode of St. Denis Medical on December 31, 2024, because of the winter holidays. In fact, the show is taking a break until January 14, 2025, when the latest episode will air and kick off a batch of new episodes that are designed to keep viewers in stitches. In the meantime, there’s a lot to watch when it comes to St. Denis Medical, provided you have a subscription to Peacock.

Where to watch past episodes of St. Denis Medical

If you and your family are looking for a family-friendly show that delivers a gleeful dose of laughing gas while you’re all gathered for the holiday season, St. Denis Medical is just what the doctor and nurses – and Peacock – ordered.

Speaking of the holidays, St. Denis Medical’s sixth episode is titled “Ho-Ho-Hollo.” It’s stuffed with laughs that revolve around the nutty events that happen at the hospital on Christmas.

That episode, along with the other five, are now available to stream on Peacock as long as you have any kind of subscription. Considering that laughter is the best medicine, getting caught up on this fun new comedy – or, for that matter, chuckling at episodes during a repeat viewing – is a great way to conclude 2024 and launch into 2025. Better still, new St. Denis Medical episodes and new reasons to laugh yourself silly are back on January 14.

Stream all episodes of St. Denis Medical on Peacock now.