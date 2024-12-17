Why You Recognize St. Denis Medical Guest Star David Paymer

If you recognized David Paymer in Episode 6 of St. Denis Medical, it could be from one of many of movies and TV shows.

Comedian Billy Crystal once said of his longtime collaborator David Paymer, “he is one of the great actors and one of the most wonderful people.” Of course, he knows what he's talking about.

No matter what generation you're from or genre you prefer, you’ve likely seen Paymer in action, and now the legendary character actor is guest starring on St. Denis Medical in Episode 6, “Ho-Ho-Hollo.” He’s just as entertaining as you’d expect. Playing a grandfather named Bob who fakes cancer to get attention from his busy family, only Paymer could spark laughter playing such an outrageous character.

With 50 years of work to his name, he is still going strong. Here’s everything to know about David Paymer.

David Paymer’s resume would make any actor jealous

David Paymer arrives at the "Come From Away" Opening Night Performance at Ahmanson Theatre on November 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Whether you prefer comedies, cop shows, or political dramas, you’ve likely seen a movie or TV show featuring Paymer — and you may not even realize it. He has appeared in an array of TV classics, from Barney Miller to Cheers, before kicking down the door to fame in Crystals’ Mr. Saturday Night, which he is currently reprising on Broadway.

He has played opposite Jamie Lee Curtis and John Travolta (Perfect), held his own with Al Pacino (City Hall), Denzel Washington (The Hurricane), and Mel Gibson (Payback), and joined an epic ensemble cast as a memorable money launderer in Get Shorty.

Oliver Stone (Nixon), Robert Redford (Quiz Show), David Mamet (State and Main), and Steven Spielberg (Amistad) are among the legendary directors he’s worked with.

David Paymer credits his wife, Liz Georges, and Billy Crystal for his career

The Long Island native toiled away for years paying his dues after graduating from the University of Michigan in 1975 with a dual major in theatre and psychology. After touring the country in a stage production of “Grease” and appearing on countless TV shows throughout the 80s, his life changed forever when he auditioned for Billy Crystal’s 1991 film City Slickers. Paymer described the first time the actors met during an interview with TDF.

“My wife made me a western tie, which, on me, looked a little ridiculous,” he said. “But Billy [Crystal] liked it so I’m convinced my wife is responsible for my career.” After nailing the part, Crystal had Paymer in mind for the role of Stan Young in 1992’s Mr. Saturday Night, which earned him his first and only Academy Award nomination.

“I was finally invited to a seat at the grownups’ table,” he recalled to the outlet. “I’d been working since ’76, really happily, but in relative anonymity. [Mr. Saturday Night] represented a big change – suddenly doors opened that were not open to me before.”

After popping up in classic after classic in hundreds of different roles, Paymer has become a familiar face, but perhaps one you can’t always place. When asked if he ever gets recognized, he told NBC 5 reporter Bobbie Wygant, “I do… some people think that I’m just a long lost cousin or they went to camp with me. But others recognize me from various roles, but it’s not like they’re camping out on my doorstep.”

While he might not have household name status, the actor values his privacy and prefers it that way.

“I have the best of both worlds,” he said. He and his wife, Liz, have two grown daughters and they all keep a low profile out of the limelight.

David Paymer is also an accomplished director

Alex (Allison Tolman) on St. Denis Medical Season 1 Episode 6. Photo: NBC

After monopolizing the market on supporting roles, Paymer took on a new challenge in the 2000s: directing. After his debut with the comedy short Candor City Hospital, his directing career took off as he helmed several hit shows, including NBC’s supernatural legal drama Medium, Gilmore Girls, The Mentalist, and Everwood. Along the way, he never stopped acting and recently impressed audiences at 2024’s Tribeca Film Festival with his latest project, the comedy thriller Bad Shabbos.

At 70 years old, Paymer is still stealing all the laughs. Now, the actor can be seen on St. Denis Medical's holiday episode stealing the show and keeping things light despite playing a decidedly dark character.

Catch new episodes of St. Denis Medical when they premiere on Tuesday on NBC at 8/7c to find out. Episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.