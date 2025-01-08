Mariska Hargitay's Jaw-Dropping Photo With the Northern Lights Doesn't Look Real

Matt Rogers Fell Down a Flight of Stairs in Front of 100 Shirtless Gay Men in Miami

The Northern Lights found itself in an amazing photo with the SVU icon.

Mariska Hargitay is really making the most of her epic winter vacation!

For many, seeing the Northern Lights up close is an experience they can only dream about. In a January 5 Instagram post, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit icon shared a jaw-dropping photo of her living that very dream. It's one of the coolest shots ever, and we're more than just a little jealous. Hargitay can officially check "seeing the Northern Lights" off her bucket list.

"I believe in magic. 💫," she said in a caption.

While we don't know exactly where Hargitay is in this photo, a quick glance at her Instagram activity gives us some clues. She's somewhere in the Arctic, and she's with her husband, the always-fabulous Peter Hermann. (Not a bad combination!)

Hargitay is incapable of taking a bad photo, and even though the Northern Lights are trying their best to grab our attention, we can't keep our eyes off the gorgeous star standing in an ice-filled landscape.

As one fan commented, "This shot needs to be on display everywhere ❤️👏✨."

While Hargitay is busy taking epic photos in the most surreal locations around the globe, fans don't have to wait too much longer to see her on television again. Law & Order Thursdays return on January 16 on NBC. That's right, Olivia Benson is back in just a few days.

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann credit laughter for their longevity

Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay attend the "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" 25th Anniversary Celebration at Edge at Hudson Yards on January 16, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Hargitay and Hermann have been married since 2004, and fans have marveled at their countless adventures and general happiness together ever since. They're the literal definition of #couplegoals. So, one question remains: what's their secret?

According to Hermann, laughter has played a big part in their impressive longevity as a couple!

"I never thought I would have this much laughter in my life," he revealed in an interview with PEOPLE in 2019. "Not just actual laughter. But also the way that Mariska is just the embodiment of laughter — of joy."

No matter what happens, the two use laughter as a beacon "back to each other." Yes, it's pretty much the sweetest thing ever.

"It's the way we find our way back to each other," Hermann explained. "It's this fantastically, wonderfully ridiculous way that we can swing back and forth any number of times in any given day. But fundamentally we know we have the same destination. We know where we're headed, and it's good. And we know we'll get there together."