Jayne Mansfield as a Brunette Has an Uncanny Resemblance to Mariska Hargitay

The SVU star's mom looks every bit the Hollywood starlet in a new throwback photo shared by Hargitay.

There's no question about where Mariska Hargitay got her stunning good looks from.

As the release date for Hargitay's documentary about her mother, My Mom Jayne, inches closer and closer, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star is peeling back the curtain on her family life, and a stunning throwback photo of her mother, Jayne Mansfield, that was shared on Instagram on May 6 will make fans jaws drop.

"Love this striking image of #MyMomJayne taken by photographer Peter Basch. A classic black and white Hollywood glamour portrait," Hargitay wrote in a caption.

The vintage snap is like looking back in time and reminds fans how much Hargitay looks like her mother.

See the gorgeous black-and-white photo of Jayne Mansfield here.

It's not the first time fans have been blown away by decades-old photos of the Hollywood starlet. Hargitay has lived up to her mom's legacy. Of course, the similarities between the two don't end with their physical features. According to Hargitay, they share the same lust for life.

"My mother was this amazing, beautiful, glamor­ous sex symbol — but people didn't know that she played the violin and had a 160 IQ and had five kids and loved dogs," Hargitay revealed to PEOPLE in 2018. "She was just so ahead of her time. She was an inspiration, she had this appetite for life, and I think I share that with her."

Here's what to know about My Mom Jayne

In October, Hargitay teased that a "big, big" announcement was coming in 2025, and now we know all the details: She's making a documentary about her mother.

Hargitay will make her feature film directorial debut with My Mom Jayne. The documentary follows Hargitay "as she seeks to know, understand, and embrace her mother for the first time," according to the logline (per The Hollywood Reporter).

"Through intimate interviews and a collection of never-before-seen photos and home movies, [Hargitay] grapples with her mother's public and private legacy and discovers the layers and depth of who Jayne was, not only to her audience but to those who were closest to her," the description continues.

Nobody is prouder of this project than Hargitay herself, and the documentary will serve as the closing of a chapter in her life.

"This movie is a labor of love and longing," Hargitay said in a statement. "It's a search for the mother I never knew, an integration of a part of myself I'd never owned, and a reclaiming of my mother's story and my own truth. I've always believed there is strength in vulnerability, and the process of making this film has confirmed that belief like never before."