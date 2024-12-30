John Mulaney and Simon Rich Wrote a Failed SNL Sketch Within an Hour of Meeting Each Other

The SVU icon is closing out the year in the most beautiful way!

Mariska Hargitay Looks Majestic in This Glowing Pic on the Side of a Mountain

On December 27, Mariska Hargitay revealed to her fans how she chose to close out her unbelievably good year by spending some down time in the Swiss Alps!

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The 60-year-old Law & Order: Special Victims Unit icon couldn't have chosen a more magical place to celebrate the holidays than Switzerland. And to the surprise of absolutely no one, Hargitay's Instagram photo commemorating her trip is next-level gorgeous.

"My happy place ❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️," she wrote in a caption.

A happy place, indeed. Hargitay is absolutely glowing through her layers of cozy and stylish winter attire, and she looks like there's nowhere else in the world she'd rather be.

Over the years, fans have seen Hargitay in countless beautiful locales around the world — from beaches to the Olympics and everywhere in between — and she looks incredibly at home on the side of a Swiss mountain.

RELATED: Stabler Gave a Rare, Full Smile and Held Benson's Hand After She Said This

Hargitay isn't the only star to spend the holiday season on the slopes. Longtime America's Got Talent judge Heidi Klum spent Christmas in Aspen, Colorado with her entire family in tow. (Did we not get the memo of what all the cool kids are doing this winter?)

With 2024 nearly in the books, Hargitay is now looking forward to 2025, and she's already set the table for another great year coming up.

Mariska Hargitay teases "big announcement" in the new year

Mariska Hargitay helps Purina unveil “Courageous Together,” a new statue by Kristen Visbal in NYC in support of the Purple Leash Project to highlight the need for more pet-friendly domestic violence shelters on May 5, 2024. Photo: MOVI Inc.

The SVU star made headlines with the promise of a "big announcement" she plans to make in 2025. In words to E! News, the actress teased fans that she has something huge coming up on the horizon to get very excited about.

"I'm a very active person with a lot of irons in the fire," Hargitay said. "I will have a big, big announcement in January, and I am someone who follows the signs, and I trust that the future will be right and that I will be where I'm supposed to be."

With those words, the rumor mill began working overdrive. We can't wait to discover what Hargitay has been keeping under wraps for the past few months!

We don't expect her new project to pull her away from her Law & Order family — she loves her day job way too much! During the wrap party for Season 25, Hargitay spoke with NBC Insider about how grateful she feels to be at the center of a mythic series like SVU.

"I love my job," she said. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and the best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."