Stabler Gave a Rare, Full Smile and Held Benson's Hand After She Said This

No one likes when someone close to the squad gets hurt in the Law & Order universe. So when Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) returned to the fold after the brutal murder of his wife on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, fans were left downright gobsmacked.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Despite the melancholy, the tragedy led to some seriously compelling moments between Stabler and his dear friend and former SVU partner, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). It had been a decade since Benson and Stabler laid eyes on one another after Stabler left the SVU in 2013. Their long-awaited reunion certainly left room for want; Stabler and Kathy (Isabel Gillies) returned to NYC to see Benson receive an award but never made it to the ceremony. After Stabler became the target of a car bombing, Kathy was critically wounded, later passing away from her injuries in the hospital.

Benson swooped to Stabler's side after catching wind of the horror and soon became Stabler's anchor during the turmoil. Make no mistake, Bensler's reprised relationship was complicated — Stabler did move to Italy without as much as a post-it left behind for Benson — but the selfless SVU Captain knew her friend needed her support more than ever before.

RELATED: See Stabler's Interesting Reaction to Benson Sleeping with Their Co-Worker on SVU

Stabler struggled to adjust to his widower status, obsessing over solving the mystery surrounding Kathy's murder (thus launching Law & Order: Organized Crime), and Benson was there to bear witness to the entire ordeal in some must-watch crossover episodes.

Benson has always had Stabler's back, even when it got awkward

Benson Notices a Change in Stabler - Law & Order: Organized Crime

While Kathy's death was a crucible for tons of procedural drama, it certainly stirred the decades-tended pot that is Benson and Stabler's will-they-won't-they chemistry. Stabler and Benson got close while on the squad together, and with Stabler and Kathy's marriage often in a state of peril, many fans wondered if Benson and Stabler were endgame. With Stabler's return to NYC and Kathy's death, those possibilities became endless.

But first, Stabler's tailspin took the spotlight. During this chaotic period — in which Stabler was losing sleep and pulling long hours hunting down Kathy's murderer — Stabler's adult children took note of their father's concerning behavior, leading them to call Benson in for backup. Stabler was blindsided after his family — and Benson — attempted an intervention with him. After feeling cornered, Stabler blurted out, "I love you," at the exact moment he locked eyes with Benson. Of course, Stabler quickly clarified that he loved Benson and his kids, but it was a jaw-dropper nonetheless.

RELATED: Stabler Meeting Benson's Son Noah for the 1st Time on SVU Is So Precious

Stabler stormed out of the intervention but heeded his loved one's advice, catching up with Benson in the following episode, Law & Order: OC Season 1, Episode 5 ("An Inferior Product"). Benson visited Stabler at the OCCB to check on him, leading to a heartfelt conversation between the beloved partners. After Benson asked Stabler if there was any update on Kathy's case, Stabler explained that the higher-ups had given him the brush-off.

"I don't like it, but I'm staying away," Stabler told her.

"Well, you seem better," Benson said, looking him over carefully.

"Do I?" Stabler asked, laughing. "Thanks. I'm actually confused as hell — about so many things."

"Well, you look better," Benson told him encouragingly. "So whatever it is you're doing, keep doing it."

Stabler smiled, giving his former partner a thoughtful look as she took his hand and squeezed it. Their hands lingered for a moment before Benson walked away, with Stabler watching thoughtfully as she bid farewell.

Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on NBC and Peacock.