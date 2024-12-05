Mariska Hargitay & Peter Hermann's Beaming New Selfie Epitomizes Holiday Romance

The SVU star and her husband of 20 years flashed the biggest bright smiles in an adorable photo together.

Another day, another beaming selfie of Mariska Hargitay and her husband, Peter Hermann!

In a Thanksgiving Instagram post, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star shared her latest photo that completely epitomizes holiday romance. Hargitay and Hermann looked happy, gorgeous, and radiant all at once, and just looking at the picture will put anyone in an instant good mood.

"Happy thanksgiving from our hearts to yours💞," Hargitay said in a caption.

We can genuinely feel the warmth and love between the two in this pic. The selfie was taken during a family-filled holiday celebration that also coincided with fans realizing just how good Hargitay is at the art of tablescaping. (For real, her Thanksgiving dinner table was magazine-worthy!)

At this point, there are just too many fantastic happy couple selfies to keep track of.

Hargitay and Hermann aren't shy about documenting the super-sweet moments of their lives via adorable selfies. Whether embarking on a summer vacation, taking in the sights and sounds of Italy, or just hanging out together in Los Angeles, the two never fail to remind fans — and themselves — what more than 20 years of successful marriage looks like!

Mariska Hargitay reflects on two decades of marriage

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann at the inaugural Gotham TV Awards held at Cipriani 25 Broadway on June 4, 2024 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

At this point, the 60-year-old is a shining example of what it means to have a successful, happy marriage. The couple married on August 28, 2004 and share three children: August, 18, Amaya 12, and Andrew, 11. In a 2019 interview with PEOPLE, Hargitay credited — of all things — patience for allowing her to find her person later in her life.

"I think we both knew, sort of, what we found," Hargitay said. "We sort of knew that we found the right one. I never thought it could be this good, and I never knew that I'd be reminded on the journey, that I'd marry the right one. That I waited and married the right one and it's better than I thought it was. Because sometimes you take a snapshot and you go, 'I can't believe this is my life.'"

During a January 2024 appearance on TODAY, Hargitay revealed that her relationship;. is a gift that has only gotten more enjoyable with time.

"I'm at a point in my life where it just keeps getting better with him," she explained. "Peter always says this beautiful quote about… breaking through marriage into marriage. And that is what I think we've lived because at this time in my life, I feel very different than I have for the last maybe 15 or 18 — and I feel [assured] up in our love."