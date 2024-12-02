Mariska Hargitay's Table Full of Colorful Fruits & Florals Is a Host's Dream (PICS)

At This Point in the Broadcast: Seth's Family Shares What They're Thankful For

Nobody decorates a table for Thanksgiving quite like Mariska Hargitay!

Over the holiday weekend, the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit icon shared some impressive photos of her 2024 Thanksgiving tablescape in an Instagram carousel that looked like it belonged in a magazine. Seriously, Hargitay has an eye for beauty.

"Thanksgiving #tablescape 🍇🥭🌹🌸🙏🏼 One tradition I look forward to all year is creating my tablescape to honor and welcome my guests. 💞 #favorite #holidays," Hargitay said in a caption.

Everything on Hargitay's table was stunning, from the fruits to the flowers to the color palette to the expertly-folded linens.

If Hargitay considers this one of the holiday traditions she looks forward to each year, she should seriously consider turning it into the ultimate side hustle.

Of course, Thanksgiving is more than just about a magazine-worthy dinner table. It's about spending time with the people who matter most, and Hargitay didn't forget to share that part of her life with her fans over the weekend. The 60-year-old posted another adorable selfie of herself and her husband, Peter Hermann, that is just too cute:

"Happy thanksgiving from our hearts to yours💞," she sweetly said.

The couple looked gorgeous — as always! (What else is new?) Hargitay had quite a successful Thanksgiving!

What will Mariska Hargitay announce in 2025?

Mariska Hargitay attends Variety Power Of Women New York Presented By Lifetime at Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum on May 02, 2024 in New York City.

The rumor mill has been buzzing since the actress teased her "big" announcement for 2025.

"I'm a very active person with a lot of irons in the fire," Hargitay famously told E! News. "I will have a big, big announcement in January, and I am someone who follows the signs, and I trust that the future will be right and that I will be where I'm supposed to be."

While fans will have to wait until the new year to find out what Hargitay has up her sleeve, they don't have to worry about her latest project impacting her work on SVU — she just loves it too much!

During the wrap party for Season 25, Hargitay spoke with NBC Insider about how grateful she feels to be at the center of a mythic series like SVU.

"I love my job," she said. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and the best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."