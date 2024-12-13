Mariska Hargitay & Jamie Lee Curtis Could Be Related in Glasses and Head-to-Toe Black

Sometimes you just have to grab your friend and strike a pose.

In a December 12 Instagram post, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star — and feminist icon — Mariska Hargitay shared an adorable photo of herself and Jamie Lee Curtis posing together wearing identical outfits that is the literal definition of twinning! The pair's got it all down pat, from matching glasses to mirrored smiles.

“#FreakyFriday #Twinning #WillTheRealOliviaBensonPleaseStand Up #OhHowILoveAndAdoreThisWoman #SistersFromAnotherMister #HoldPlease @jamieleecurtis ♥️ #ShesPerfect #Perfect #TheBest #FierceFemaleFreakyFridayFriendship,” read Hargitay’s hashtag-filled caption.

As Hargitay mentioned, the photo has some real Freaky Friday vibes, doesn't it? Curtis's 2003 comedy tells the story of a mother and daughter who switch bodies, and Hargitay's photo is a delightful reference to the movie.

We love nothing more than the two actresses donning identical outfits and striking a pose. That's friendship goals, everybody!

It isn't the first time Hargitay has proudly shown off her friendship with the Emmy-winning actress. Hargitay shared a selfie of herself and Curtis as the summer of 2023 came to a close and mentioned "fierce female friendship alert" in the caption.

Of course, the SVU star's wonderful relationship with Curtis is just one of many bonds she has in her life. From Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie to the Yale women's crew squad to Jordan Chiles — and everyone in between — it seems everyone wants to spend time with Hargitay (and we don't blame them).

However, her most cherished relationship is the one between her and her husband of 20 years, Peter Hermann. The couple married in August 2004, and three kids later, they still are a shining example of what happens when you marry the right person.

Mariska Hargitay: "I can't believe this is my life."

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann at the inaugural Gotham TV Awards held at Cipriani 25 Broadway on June 4, 2024 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

In a 2019 interview with PEOPLE, Hargitay revealed how happy she was to wait until later in life to find the "right one."

"I think we both knew, sort of, what we found," Hargitay said of her husband. "We sort of knew that we found the right one. I never thought it could be this good, and I never knew that I'd be reminded on the journey, that I'd marry the right one. That I waited and married the right one and it's better than I thought it was. Because sometimes you take a snapshot and you go, 'I can't believe this is my life.'"

Throughout her marriage, Hargitay has been steadfast in her feelings toward Hermann, which don't seem to be fading in 2024. During a January appearance on TODAY, Hargitay revealed that her relationship is a gift that has only gotten more enjoyable with time.

"I'm at a point in my life where it just keeps getting better with him," she explained. "Peter always says this beautiful quote about… breaking through marriage into marriage. And that is what I think we've lived because at this time in my life, I feel very different than I have for the last maybe 15 or 18 — and I feel [assured] up in our love."