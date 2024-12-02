Mariska Hargitay Had the Most Unexpected Workout on Thanksgiving Morning (VIDEO)

At This Point in the Broadcast: Seth's Family Shares What They're Thankful For

Mariska Hargitay just had one of the most memorable Thanksgiving mornings ever.

Over the holiday weekend, the longtime Law & Order: Special Victims Unit showed how dedicated she is to her physical fitness with an inspiring Instagram video alongside some new friends. In the selfie video, Hargitay was seen running on the beach in the early morning hours. After wishing her fans a very happy holiday, she panned over to reveal her running buddies: the Yale women's crew team, who couldn't have looked happier to share the sand with the star.

"Good morning and happy Thanksgiving," Hargitay said in the video. "I'm just on my run — oh, just with the Yale crew team! Just with the Yale women's crew team, no big deal. Is that a flex or what? Happy Thanksgiving!"

We like to think the like-minded women met by happenstance. For a college student, there are few things more memorable than going for a morning beach run and literally running into someone like Hargitay along the way. Everyone was all smiles as the star captured the moment on camera, although Hargitay's commitment to healthy living on this particular holiday made us feel inspired.

"Happy Thanksgiving. Is this a flex or what?! @yalewcrew #fiercefemales #girlhood #girlpower #rowing #thanksgivingrun #WomenUnite,” she wrote.

Fierce females, indeed! It looks like the crew team got a new supporter in the form of one of the most influential actresses on television — not a bad way to spend a Thanksgiving morning if you ask us.

Mariska Hargitay embraces her real-life role as a feminist icon

At this point in her career, Hargitay has found that both herself and the iconic character of Olivia Benson have become synonymous with feminism and female empowerment. Unsurprisingly, it's a testament to Hargitay's real-life convictions behind the scenes.

In an interview with Hemispheres Magazine, the star reflected on Olivia Benson and how she sees the character as a feminist icon.

"[25 seasons] has given us this very unique opportunity to do something unprecedented," Hargitay explained. "It's the longest-running show in history, and it's not by accident that Benson's progression mirrors the exact evolution of women in broader society. She's kind of the greatest feminist character ever, in that way… She rose up through the ranks, became a leader, and now captain — all while being a mother."

The Benson character is constantly evolving, and Hargitay will ensure fans continue seeing her growth and impact as SVU rolls on in the current season and beyond.

"Let's see how far we can take it, you know?" she said.