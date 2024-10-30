Betty Gilpin Doused Herself in Pickle-Smelling Perfume Before Three Women Sex Scenes

The Wild Story of How a “Pod of Dolphins" Changed Mariska Hargitay's Life

Fans know that the same principles that fuel Olivia Benson on SVU mirror Mariska Hargitay’s real-life values. As the founder of the Joyful Heart Foundation, the actress is dedicated to doing her part in transforming society's response to sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse in the United States.

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star founded the organization in 2004, and fans will be shocked to discover Hargitay’s tipping point for starting Joyful Heart — and it involves a dip in the ocean and some friendly visitors.

In an October 2024 interview with Town & Country, Hargitay spoke extensively about the Joyful Heart Foundation, and revealed the once-in-a-lifetime moment that made her decide to finally get the organization off the ground and running.

While swimming in the Pacific Ocean during an early 2000s visit to the west side of Hawaii's Big Island, she suddenly found herself surrounded by a pod of dolphins. Hargitay panicked.

"It was a lot, and I didn’t know what was happening," the television icon explained.

After frantically climbing back into the boat, Hargitay had an epiphany. Her chance encounter with the creatures sparked something inside her that would change her life — and countless others’ lives — forever.

"I’m going to start a foundation for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence," she said.

Encountering the dolphins was the catalyst Hargitay needed. However, she quickly discovered starting her mission would be easier said than done.

"Doors were shut," she told the outlet. "People were like, 'If it’s not cancer or diabetes, we’re not interested. Sexual assault? We don’t talk about that.' I was like, ‘But this is as big as cancer.'"

Undeterred, Hargitay made a bet on herself and it paid off. The Joyful Heart Foundation is still going strong in 2024.

Mariska Hargitay teases a “big” announcement in 2025

Mariska Hargitay attends Variety's 2024 Power of Women: New York event on May 02, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

If you think Hargitay is looking to slow down in 2025, you’re wrong. In recent words to E! News, Hargitay teased fans that she has something coming up on the horizon.

"I'm a very active person with a lot of irons in the fire," Hargitay said. "I will have a big, big announcement in January, and I am someone who follows the signs, and I trust that the future will be right and that I will be where I'm supposed to be."

Hargitay has been involved in SVU for nearly three decades in both on and off-screen capacities. (In 2014, she became executive producer for the long-running series.)

So what does the SVU legend have in store for the new year? Unfortunately, Hargitay hasn’t dropped any hints about her January announcement — yet!