See Mariska Hargitay, Kelli Giddish, & Peter Scanavino's Radiant Beach Reunion Pic

The three SVU co-stars caught up for a cause close to Hargitay's heart.

Mariska Hargitay's latest charitable endeavor has led to one of our favorite Law & Order: Special Victims Unit reunion pics of the year!

Hargitay, Kelli Giddish, and Peter Scanavino recently participated in a beach walk for Hargitay's foundation, the Joyful Heart Foundation. It is dedicated to raising awareness and transforming society's response to sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse. With a cause like that, of course her former and current co-star would support Hargitay in her mission.

In a July 17 Instagram post, Hargitay shared two photos of the three friends. The significance of the two pictures is not lost on Hargitay.

"My peeps coming out to support our 5th annual JHF Beachwalk. These two always have my back. And I have theirs," Hargitay captioned.

The trio were all smiles as they posed on the beach — with arms around each other every step of the way.

Cast reunions are all the rage these days, and they become even more special when it's for a fantastic cause.

While Peter Scanavino's character of Sonny Carisi is still firmly entrenched in the Law & Order universe alongside Hargitay's long-running Olivia Benson, the same cannot be said for Giddish's Amanda Rollins, who was recently written out of the show. However, she's since made a series of guest appearance, the last being Season 24, Episode 9, "And a Trauma in a Pear Tree," which saw Rollins get married.

Hargitay considers the Benson-Rollins relationship one of the most significant of SVU, mainly because of the duo's dynamic.

"That relationship was one of the most powerful relationships in television because you saw these two bad-ass women, so flawed and so there for each other," she said.

The pair's chemistry — and real-life friendship that blossomed from their many years working on SVU — is apparent in every scene the two actresses share.