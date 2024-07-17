TV Spouses Angela Kinsey and Rainn Wilson Play Tennis Together for Office Reunion

Rainn Wilson Reacts to Viral Moment When He Sat Next to An Unsuspecting Fan Watching The Office

Reunion alert!

Angela Kinsey and Rainn Wilson spent nearly a decade perfecting their on-again, off-again relationship between Angela and Dwight on The Office, and it blossomed into a very real, very real-life friendship that's still going strong today. On July 16, Kinsey and Wilson took advantage of some perfect California weather to meet up for a few games of tennis — and posed for a classic picture to commemorate the occasion on Instagram.

"Team Hot Dog Fingers is ready to take the court! ❤️🎾," Kinsey captioned on Instagram, making a reference to the shirt she was wearing for the occasion.

Kinsey and Wilson's characters were responsible for some of the best moments in The Office's history — from hiding their office affair from their coworkers for years, to finally getting married in the series finale, the relationship between Angela and Dwight had so many twists and turns it almost seems impossible that they actually ended up together!

While it remains to be seen if the stars will reprise their iconic roles in the upcoming Peacock Office spinoff series, fans can't wait to see what creator Greg Daniels has in store for them.

A new Peacock series set in The Office universe is in the works

In a statement earlier this year, Lisa Katz, President of NBCUniversal Entertainment, teased fans on what kind of business the famed documentary crew would be following this time around:

"It's been more than ten years since the final episode of The Office aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock," Katz explained. "In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper."