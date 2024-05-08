The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin is moving over to a struggling Midwestern newspaper.

New Series Set in the Same Universe as The Office Coming to Peacock: Everything to Know

Good news, Dunder Mifflin-ites! Peacock is returning to the same universe of The Office with a brand-new series hailing from Greg Daniels, creator of the American version of the beloved workplace comedy. Developed alongside Michael Koman, the currently-untitled project will feature Domhnall Gleeson (Star Wars) and Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus) in the lead roles.

Production is expected to kick off in July, with the show adopting the same faux mockumentary approach as its predecessor. This time around however, the film crew will follow the day-to-day operations of "a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters," reads the official synopsis.

“It’s been more than ten years since the final episode of The Office aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock,” Lisa Katz, President, NBCUniversal Entertainment, said in a statement. "In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper."

Both Daniels and Koman are executive producers along with Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant (co-creators of the original version from the United Kingdom), Howard Klein, Ben Silverman, and Banijay Americas .

What Is the New Series Set in The Office Universe About?

Set within the same universe occupied by the Dunder Mifflin crew, the new The Office series centers around the quirky employees of a dying newspaper in the Midwestern United States. The publisher's only shot at reviving the historic rag is by recruiting volunteer reporters.

Who Stars in the New Series Set in The Office Universe?

Domhnall Gleeson arrives at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California; Sabrina Impacciatore attends the CNMI Sustainable Fashion Awards 2023 during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 24, 2023 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Monica Schipper/WireImage; Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

As of this writing, the only confirmed actors are Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore. No character details are available at this time, but we do know the show will feature an "ensemble" supporting cast.

Fans probably know Gleeson (the son of Brendan Gleeson) for his role as bumbling First Order buffoon General Hux in the most recent trilogy of Star Wars films. Impacciatore, meanwhile, became widely known to American audiences through her role as Valentina in Season 2 of The White Lotus.

When Will the New Series Set in The Office Universe Premiere on Peacock? Peacock has yet to announce a premiere date for the series. Be sure to check with NBC Insider for regular updates!

