Inside Mariska Hargitay & Kelli Giddish's "Fierce" Friendship

Just like Rollins and Benson on Law & Order: SVU, these two always have each other's backs.

While no one can replace Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) on SVU, he's got serious competition in the race for Best Benson (Mariska Hargitay) Partner in the form of Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish). And get this: The two ladies are close off-screen, as well. Here's everything to know about their friendship.

Mariska Hargitay and Kelli Giddish's friendship grew over time

Giddish told People that she and Hargitay became as close over the years as their on-screen counterparts while filming Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. “That relationship really developed organically over time into such a strong female relationship. And it wasn’t like I came on the show 12 years ago and we were like, ‘Hey, I’m going to be your best buddy.’ It wasn’t that. Every step of the way was earned," she said.

Hargitay echoed that sentiment in a heartfelt Instagram post addressed to her buddy, writing, "Kelli, I've loved acting, learning, growing, talking, laughing and crying with you. I've loved watching your achingly beautiful performances. I've loved watching our friendship deepen and grow and blossom."

“Kelli is my favorite actor to work with,” Hargitay told Variety in May 2024. “Kelli is my heart...That relationship was one of the most powerful relationships in television because you saw these two badass women, so flawed and so there for each other.

Giddish left SVU as a full-time cast member in 2022, but thankfully, she's been able to make a handful of cameos since. Her character is married to current ADA Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino).

When they get together, they can't help but celebrate. "#Reunited and it feels so good! #MeAndMyGirl #raindropskeepfallingonmyhead #DynamicDuo #GirlPower #LadyBosses #FierceFriendship #Svu25" Hargitay enthused in the caption of a recent Instagram post of the two of them.

"i love playing #cops with this one @therealmariskahargitay," wrote Giddish under her own selfie.

The whole SVU crew is pretty close, in fact. Giddish and Hargitay co-gifted a special present to their co-star, Ice T. In a tour of his dressing room, the rapper and actor showed off a painting of his late dog, Spartacus, that he'd received from the two actresses.