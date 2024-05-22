Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Who Is the Father of Amanda Rollins' Second Baby on Law & Order: SVU?
The former detective had her second child with a philandering doctor.
Former detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) had a difficult road to motherhood amid the gripping criminal cases and high-stakes investigations of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
Led by Giddish's own real-life pregnancies, Rollins welcomed three little ones to the world: Her first two were born before her Season 24 exit and her third child came after it. During her time in the unit, Rollins had two daughters, Jesse and Billie, followed by son Nicky with husband, Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) — whom her former coworkers met in the Season 25 premiere of SVU.
And, it turns out there were some pretty good reasons that Rollins ended up with Carisi when all was said and done.
Who was Al Pollack, the father of Amanda Rollins' second child on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit?
Viewers met Al Pollack (George Newbern), a doctor and genuine dirtbag, in SVU's Season 20 premiere ("Man Up"). He was apologizing for screwing up their relationship because he'd hired sex workers and begging Rollins to give him another chance.
Of course, as soon as Rollins left to go to the bathroom, she noticed Pollack swapping phone numbers with their waitress.
Later in the episode, Benson noticed Rollins acting unusual and asked if there was anything her wanted to talk about. Rollins then revealed she was expecting her second child. (Her first, Jesse, was three years-old at the time.)
In Season 20, Episode 3 ("Zero Tolerance"), Pollack visited Rollins at her apartment with apology flowers. She tried to turn him away, but he again begged her to take him back, claiming the waitress was the daughter of one of his patients. Rollins then agreed to get dinner with him, where she revealed she was pregnant.
He suggested she have an abortion and then continue their relationship. She opted to give him a second chance at romance, but was adamant about keeping the baby, with or without him.
What happened to Amanda Rollins' second baby's father, Al Pollack, on SVU?
In Season 20, Episode 9 ("Mea Culpa"), Pollack invited Rollins to move in together, but she was hesitant to settle down with a chronically unfaithful partner who hadn't been there for her.
In the episodes since she'd told him about the pregnancy, she'd navigated it mostly solo — albeit with the help of her friend and squad member Carisi, who was privy to Pollack's deadbeat status.
Rollins gave birth to her daughter Billie in Season 20, Episode 13 ("A Story of More Woe") after Carisi rushed her to the hospital.
Upon hearing the news, Pollack hurried to her side, instantly confused by Carisi's presence. Pollack then proposed, but she later turned him down, admitting she wasn't in love with him. Pollack was disappointed but understood, and explained he was still happy they met and had a child together.
He hasn't appeared in an episode since.
Who was the father of Amanda Rollins' first baby on Law & Order: SVU?
Rollins became a first-time mother in Season 17 of SVU as a result of a romantic weekend with Declan Murphy (Donal Logue). Murphy was another NYPD veteran who'd earned a reputation for excelling in undercover assignments.
Murphy first appeared when he was named the temporary commanding officer for the SVU after Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) former kidnapper William Lewis (Pablo Schreiber) escaped from prison. Murphy left the post in Season 15, Episode 24& ("Spring Awakening") to accept an undercover mission.
Rollins was revealed to be pregnant in SVU's Season 17 premiere, but she didn't say who the father was at the time. In Season 17, Episode 5 (Community Policing"), the father of her firstborn was revealed: Declan Murphy.
He did return from an undercover mission in Serbia to meet up with her once he learned she was pregnant, and asked why she didn't tell him. She reminded him that he was thousands of miles away when she found out, noting that Murphy's life didn't align with raising a kid. (When he confirmed he wouldn't be in the city for long, her point was proven.) Murphy did ask if she needed help, but Rollins assured him she was fine. Still, he gave her his number in case she needed anything for the baby.
Murphy has appeared during 4 seasons, often hopping in and out of the action based on where his undercover assignments took him.
What happened to Amanda Rollin's first baby's father, Declan Murphy, on SVU?
After six years passed without any contact, Murphy became the Captain of the Hate Crimes Division, and the two parents reunited in Season 23, Episode 10 ("Silent Night, Hateful Night").
He told Rollins that regretted leaving after learning of the pregnancy and not seeing Jesse grow up, calling it the "biggest mistake" of his life. She reminded him they'd talked about her raising the kid alone and he hadn't attempted to be in contact.
He hasn't appeared on an episode since.
Did Amanda Rollins and Sonny Carisis end up together on Law & Order: SVU?
Yes, Rollins and Carisi ended up together.
After becoming close friends as squad partners, Carisi was a champ during Rollins' second pregnancy, often picking up the slack whenever Pollack dropped the ball. Their chemistry and indomitable bond set the stage for a compelling romance as Rollins slowly but surely started opening up her heart to him.
While her previous attempts at love were failures, "Rollisi" was a recipe for success.
After confessing their feelings for each other and sharing their first kiss in SVU's Season 22 finale, it didn't take long for their relationship to soar.
Rollins and Carisi tied the knot in Season 24 and, by the season finale ("All Pain Is One Malady"), viewers learned Rollins was pregnant with Carisi's first child and her third: The boy they ultimately named Nicky.