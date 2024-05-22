Who Is the Father of Amanda Rollins' Second Baby on Law & Order: SVU?

Who was Al Pollack, the father of Amanda Rollins' second child on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit?

Viewers met Al Pollack (George Newbern), a doctor and genuine dirtbag, in SVU's Season 20 premiere ("Man Up"). He was apologizing for screwing up their relationship because he'd hired sex workers and begging Rollins to give him another chance.

Of course, as soon as Rollins left to go to the bathroom, she noticed Pollack swapping phone numbers with their waitress.

Later in the episode, Benson noticed Rollins acting unusual and asked if there was anything her wanted to talk about. Rollins then revealed she was expecting her second child. (Her first, Jesse, was three years-old at the time.)

In Season 20, Episode 3 ("Zero Tolerance"), Pollack visited Rollins at her apartment with apology flowers. She tried to turn him away, but he again begged her to take him back, claiming the waitress was the daughter of one of his patients. Rollins then agreed to get dinner with him, where she revealed she was pregnant.

He suggested she have an abortion and then continue their relationship. She opted to give him a second chance at romance, but was adamant about keeping the baby, with or without him.