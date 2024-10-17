Kelli Giddish Just Returned to Law & Order: SVU with an Important New Job

She was a dynamite detective and powerhouse professor. Now, Rollins is settling in as an NYPD Sergeant.

Many powerhouse detectives have come and gone over the past two decades on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, but the squad room was forever changed when Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) bid farewell.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

For over 12 years on SVU, fans watched Rollins kick criminal butt alongside Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and explored began a romance with her squad room husband A.D.A. Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino). It was hard to see her leave in Season 24 to chart a new chapter — but Law & Order fans have delighted in every Giddish guest appearance ever since. Rollins killed it as a criminology professor, thrived alongside Carisi as she welcomed a new baby to their family, and even had some wondering if she'd return to the squad after she left teaching because she was bored.

RELATED: What Happened to Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: SVU?

Rollins likes to keep busy, and at long last, she's found her calling. Lucky for fans, it's not a far cry from Benson's squad room. Find out what happened during Giddish's guest appearance on SVU Season 26, Episode 3 ("Divide and Conquer") below.

Amanda Rollins returned as Sergeant of NYPD's Intelligence Division

Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T), Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Det. Corgan (John Clarence Stewart) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26 Episode 3. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

As Benson arrived at the city-wide briefing for the NYPD Intelligence Unit, she was delighted to run into Rollins in the hallway.

"Sergeant," Benson said while greeting Rollins with a smile. Rollins is back in a new commanding officer position.

"Captain," Rollins said as the old SVU friends went in for a big hug. Benson was excited to chat about Rollins' first briefing and get the details on how she's been enjoying her new job.

"Don't take this the wrong way; I love it," Rollins told her. "It's like getting to eavesdrop on the whole world."

Rollins thanked Benson for putting in a good word for her with the NYPD higher-ups, adding that she also appreciated her for guiding her down the path of self-discovery. "I miss my family with all these long hours, but before this, I missed who I was even more," Rollins told her.

"It is so good to see this version of you again," Benson commended.

RELATED: Mariska Hargitay Is So Excited to Reunite with Kelli Giddish Again for SVU

During the meeting, Rollins had the floor as she briefed the NYPD about a crew of Albanian crime tourists that fly into cities, complete a handful of robberies, and then hop on planes to the next town for another heist. The crew moves quickly and leaves little DNA evidence behind.

Later that night, affluent married couple Nora and James were throwing a dinner party that got a horrific interruption by the robbery crew after they broke in and demanded to gain access to their safe. After Nora was sexually assaulted by one of the gunmen in front of her husband and guests, Rollins' crime tourist case became a rape case. As Benson's SVU and Rollins' Intelligence unit arrived at the robbery scene, they quickly joined teams to take down the perps.

Olivia Benson and Amanda Rollins combined forces

Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26 Episode 3. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Following Nora's assault, she was initially hesitant about working with authorities out of fear of retaliation. Rollins was eager to speak with Nora about getting a rape kit in hopes of getting an ID for the crime tourists, but Benson pressed the brakes. The robbers were still out there, but Benson was concerned about the rapist still at large.

"They could be on the next flight out," Rollins told her former Captain. "If this guy did leave DNA, it could be our only chance of getting this through."

"I understand that," Benson leveled with her. "But my main concern Sergeant is getting the man who raped Nora."

Minor clash aside, Benson and Rollins landed on the same team by the time they spoke with Nora. With her husband unconscious in the hospital, Nora was horrified about taking action. Still, Benson reminded Nora that the robbers made a big mistake when one of them assaulted her.

With Benson's encouragement, Nora agreed to a rape kit, allowing the detectives to gain traction in their case. After brainstorming in the bullpen, they realized that the crime group knew about James' finances and cashed out assets. The lead helped Rollins gain traction in her case. Meanwhile, Benson learned the DNA came back as a match for an Albanian sex offender named Andre, who made bail and fled the country.

The squad quickly suited up to arrest Andre, but he'd fled from his apartment after a shooting went down. The crew leader seemingly tried to tie up loose ends following Nora's assault. Back at the precinct, Rollins and Benson learned that James' business manager had ties to the Albanian crime crew. The manager became a prime suspect after they discovered that with his power of attorney, he'd taken out an insurance policy on all of James' assets a week before the robbery.

The slippery business manager quickly confessed to his involvement, admitting that Nora's assault and people getting hurt were never part of the contract. Rollins got the big break she needed in her case with the manager's cooperation. On the other hand, Benson was still on the hunt for Andre, who remained on the run.

Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26 Episode 3. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Relief came after a 9-1-1 call came in about an man who held a nurse at gunpoint with a leg full of bullet wounds. The nurse administered care to Andre, and he fled, but he hadn't gotten far. Benson and Rollins quickly ran into the streets to track him down. It wasn't an easy chase, but Benson and Rollins finally got their guy after cornering him on a bar rooftop.

RELATED: Inside Mariska Hargitay & Kelli Giddish's "Fierce" Friendship

"Well, that was an adventure," Rollins mused as they finished their day.

"Oh, is that what we're calling it?" Benson teased.

"I'm not gonna' say I'm happy that a crew of crime tourists came into our lives," Rollins admitted, adding, "But it was nice to work with you again."

"Well, it never hurts to have a little juice with the Intelligence Division," Benson smiled.

"If I ever get any intel on an SVU case, you'd be my first call," Rollins assured her.

Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Thursdays on NBC and the next day on Peacock.