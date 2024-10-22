Justin Hartley's Dog Was Almost Unrecognizable After Grooming Her During the Pandemic

Justin Hartley's Dog Was Almost Unrecognizable After Grooming Her During the Pandemic

The former This Is Us star told Jimmy Fallon why it was the "best wedding in the world."

Justin Hartley Details His Sweet 2021 Wedding: "Sofia and I Got Out of the Pool..."

Wedding days can be stressful — but for Justin Hartley, it was a dreamy afternoon floating around the pool.

The Tracker star began dating actress Sofia Pernas in 2020. As Hartley told Jimmy Fallon during his October 21 interview, the couple quietly wed in May 2021. And they did it in a poolside ceremony, wearing bathing suits while they said "I do."

"How we did it was, we actually had a justice of the peace come over to the house with a mask on. Sofia and I got out of the pool, and we had our bathing suits on," Hartley told Fallon.

Their decision casually came together during the Covid-19 pandemic, and they spontaneously decided to mark the occasion with some low-key nuptials at home.

Hartley said it all started where the vows also occurred: In their pool.

"We were like, 'We should do this. We should get married! We love each other. This is gonna be amazing,'" Hartley said. "Then within a week, we were able to coordinate this, I guess, lawyer to come over and said, 'Do you do this?'"

"And we were like, 'Yeah, we love it.' And we're married," he continued. "It was the best wedding in the world, because we got right back in the pool. We were like, 'Margaritas!'"

"Cannonball!" joked Jimmy Fallon.

Hartley and Pernas eventually had an intimate wedding later with family and friends present, which Hartley said was "really small, but it was nice."

"I wanted to see her in a wedding dress, and she wanted to do it... we had to go through it. It was amazing, was wonderful," the This Is Us actor recalled, though he said it was their adorable dog Paisley that he said "stole the show" on their wedding day.

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Who is Justin Hartley's wife, Sofia Pernas?

Justin Hartley is married to actress Sofia Pernas. The two originally met when they co-starred on The Young and the Restless from 2015 to 2016. They reconnected in 2020, and wed in May 2021. Since The Young and the Restless, the couple have also acted together on Hartley's hit series, Tracker, and NBC's Quantum Leap reboot in 2022.

"Justin and Sofia could not be more fun to be around," Quantum Leap star Caitlin Bassett told NBC's Mark Barger. "They're the happiest, most fun-loving couple I've ever met; they would not stop laughing the entire time cameras were rolling."

In a December 2021 interview with Haute Living, Hartley said when he "re-met" Pernas he "just knew."

"It’s so interesting about the human heart and human mind. It’s not a codependency; I’m just at peace with myself," he explained. "I feel loved and I feel appreciated. I know she feels the same way. We just have a really great relationship and a really terrific family. It’s healthy and it’s wonderful.”