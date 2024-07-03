John Legend, Noah Kahan, & Shakira Joined Forces for a Badass Beatles Collab

Earlier this year, John Legend, Noah Kahan, and Shakira collaborated on a special version of The Beatles’ iconic hit, “Come Together,” for a Hard Rock commercial. Kahan sang while Shakira and Legend set the mood, walking iconically around a Hard Rock property. The whole thing is pretty cool.

There’s a timeless quality about certain Beatles songs, and “Come Together” is one that's been covered endlessly by talented artists (including AGT's Darci Lynne!) over the years to great effect. The song is the opening track off the band's iconic Abbey Road album, which was released in 1969. It reached the number-one position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Kahan's retooling of the track is A+, and Legend and Shakira's vibes totally make this Hard Rock commercial sparkle. Watch it, below:

About Noah Kahan

Kahan is a singer-songwriter who broke through in 2017 with his single "Hurt Somebody." He's gone on to release three albums, the most recent being 2022's Stick Season, which hit number-two on the Billboard 200. Kahan was nominated for a Grammy in 2023 for Best New Artist.

John Legend makes his return to The Voice in Season 27

After Legend finishes his brief hiatus from the show to focus on a concert tour and spend much-needed quality time with his family, he’ll return to The Voice for Season 27 as a Coach.

And he’s returning to the show when the competition will be more intense than ever. While Coaches Michael Bublé and Kelsea Ballerini will be formidable in their own right, Legend is also going up against one of the most successful Coaches in The Voice history when Adam Levine makes his return (he departed in Season 16).

''I love that we get to be surrounded by so much talent and it’s really inspiring, truthfully," Legend told NBC Insider about why he loves being a Voice Coach. "I learn so much from being on this show. I learn from coaching. I learn from the interaction I have with these Artists, and it’s very renewing because, you know, I’ve been making records for, like, 20 years now and to be around Artists that have that hunger and that excitement is very renewing for me, and I love that experience."

He then said about the show's ability to give him work-life balance, ''I also love that, you know, I live here in Los Angeles, I have four kids. It’s nice to work at home, basically, you know? And [to] be able to take my kids to school in the morning and then go to work, but honestly, the inspiration that I get from these Artists every single time is very renewing for me, and it doesn’t get old.''