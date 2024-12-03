John Larroquette, Melissa Rauch and the Cast of Night Court Give a First Look at Season 3 | NBC

John Larroquette, Melissa Rauch and the Cast of Night Court Give a First Look at Season 3 | NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Joe Lo Truglio is bringing the laughs as a guest star on Night Court Season 3.

Joe Lo Truglio Is a Comedy Wizard and Is Married to a Talented Actress, Too

Whether he’s playing a socially unaware detective in Brooklyn Nine-Nine or that weirdo driver in Superbad, Joe Lo Truglio is a master of comedy. And the actor will bring the laughs once again when he guest stars in a new episode of Night Court Season 3.

How to Watch Watch Night Court Tuesdays at 8:30/7:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Night Court Season 3

But where else do you know Lo Truglio from? The comedian and director has one heck of a resume. He’s also a husband and father of one. Read on to learn about Lo Truglio’s acting credits and his loving family.

Joe Lo Truglio has been married to his wife Beth Dover since 2014

Joe Lo Truglio, Beth Dover, and Eli James Lo Truglio attend the premiere of Netflix's "Green Eggs And Ham" at Hollywood American Legion on November 03, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Lo Truglio and actress Beth Dover tied the knot in April 2014 at Santa Margarita Ranch in San Luis Obispo, California, per ABC News. Many of Lo Truglio’s co-stars attended the wedding including Paul Rudd, Andy Samberg, Bobby Cannavale, Thomas Lennon, Chelsea Perretti, and Jordan Peele, Us Weekly reported at the time.

Lo Truglio and Dover, known for her role in Orange Is the New Black, have shared the screen together numerous times over the years. The couple has acted together on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Burning Love, and Dover starred in Lo Truglio’s directorial debut horror film, Outpost. Dover plays Kate, a woman who takes a job at a fire lookout in the mountains of rural northern Idaho to get away from an abusive relationship.

Lo Truglio and Dover share one child together, a son named Eli James, who was born in March 2016. On Instagram, Dover described their son as a “hilarious” and “wickedly smart” boy who likes to call his mom “bruh.”

Joe Lo Truglio has a long list of TV and movie roles

Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) appears in Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 5 "The Setup". Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

You’ll recognize Lo Truglio from his many comedic roles in movie and TV shows, though he’s perhaps best known for his role as NYPD detective Charles Boyle on Brooklyn Nine-Nine from 2013 to 2021. In an interview with Junkee, Lo Truglio said it was a “pleasure” to play Charles Boyle. “He is such a resilient guy and never stays down for very long,” he said. “There were these little toys back in the '70s called Weeble Bobbles, which I always think of him as, because they were just like these kind of egg-shaped things that… you couldn’t knock them down. They just kept coming back up, and I feel like that’s Charles. That’s Charles Boyle.”

RELATED: Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast Reunites 3 Years After Series Ended - and They Look Completely Different

He also played Deputy Frank Rizzo on Reno 911! and was a cast member on the sketch comedy series, The State, in the ‘90s.

Lo Truglio is also known for his roles in Wet Hot American Summer, Superbad, I Love You Man, Role Models, Pineapple Express, and Wanderlust. In 2022, Lo Truglio made his directorial debut in the horror movie Outpost, starring his wife Beth Dover.

In 2024, Lo Truglio starred as Deputy Sheriff Ed Schatz in the holiday rom-com Hot Frosty, and you can also spot him in Night Court Season 3 on NBC in the December 3 episode.

Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) appears in Season 2 Episode 1 of Night Court Photo: Nicole Weingart/NBC

Watch Night Court Season 3 on Tuesdays at 8:30/7:30c on NBC. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.