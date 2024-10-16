The director and Scare Tactics EP took a trick-or-treat trip down memory lane with Jimmy Fallon.

Jordan Peele's Halloween Costumes as a Kid Are As Incredible As You'd Think

Get Out, Us, and Nope director Jordan Peele is a modern master of horror — and his obsession with all things scary date all the way back to his wildly creative childhood Halloween costumes.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

During an October 10 visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Peele shared some vintage photos of his best trick-or-treating looks.While some children might dress as their favorite superhero or a vampire, Peele's costumes were far more intricate.

The first image Jimmy Fallon showed was of a young Peele dressed as a poker table, complete with cards, and cans of beer. He even had the tablecloth pattern on his face, and a plate of pretzels on top of his head.

Peele also dressed up as a half-angel/half-devil, with one side of him wearing a white angel's robe and halo, while the other side was painted red, wearing devil horns, and holding a pitchfork.

"When your kid wants to dress like this, you know you have problems on your hands," joked Peele.

RELATED: From Comedic Genius to Horror Master: Retracing Scare Tactics EP Jordan Peele’s Career

Jordan Peele blind-ranks horror films during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Season 12 Episode 12 of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, October 10, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Another photo featured Peele as Beetlejuice in 1988, when the original movie was released. Unlike Beetlejuice costumes of today, Peele revealed his was homemade: "They didn't have the store-bought Beetlejuice costumes... you had to find stuff in the garbage."

The final image was a more recent pic of Peele, wearing a white t-shirt with a body of a baby on it. Who was he? "Baby Forest Whitaker, a baby with gravitas and menace," Peele said, as he impersonated the Oscar-winning actor.

Jordan Peele ranks classic horror movies on The Tonight Show

Fallon also challenged him to blind rank six horror movies classics including The Exorcist, Psycho, and A Nightmare on Elm Street.

RELATED: Prince Harry Giggled After Being Scared at Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares Maze

Which made the auteur's top slot? Watch his Tonight Show interview to find out.

Jordan Peele is an executive producer of the Scare Tactics reboot

One of Peele's latest projects is the reboot of the hidden camera reality show, Scare Tactics, which premiered Friday, October 4 on USA Network. Peele serves as one of the executive producers on the series.

"Each episode will feature devious pranksters setting up friends and family, known as targets, in hilariously twisted scenarios that blur the lines of reality, horror, and comedy," read the official synopsis. "From a casual dinner party that takes an unexpectedly cannibalistic turn to a pair of newlyweds that are the proud new parents of something ... less than human, the targets will navigate one unreal decision after another as audiences laugh, jump, and are left breathless for more."

Back in June, Peele teased that his next directorial effort will be released on October 23, 2026 — so start planning your costumes now!