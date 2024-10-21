Mayim Bialik Is Reuniting with Melissa Rauch on Night Court Season 3

Bernadette and Amy are joining forces once again for a "killer" episode of Night Court.

When Night Court returns for Season 3 this November, fans can expect one epic reunion between The Big Bang Theory co-stars Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.

How to Watch Watch the Season 3 premiere of Night Court Tuesday, November 19 at 8:30/7:30c on NBC.

Bialik will guest star in a Season 3 episode of Night Court as a defendant who gets a little too close with Rauch’s character, Judge Abby Stone, according to Entertainment Weekly. Bialik will play a version of herself, and her credit on Blossom will be of note on Night Court. As EW reports, “Abby is a huge fan of the 1990s sitcom Blossom and is excited to get to know Bialik [for that reason], but things take a turn when Abby learns that Mayim is stalking her."

In the early ‘90s, Bialik starred in the lead role in the popular NBC sitcom, Blossom. Years later, Bialik and Rauch worked together on The Big Bang Theory for several seasons until the show ended in 2019. Rauch first joined the sitcom in 2009, playing the role of Bernadette, a microbiologist who works at the The Cheesecake Factory with Penny and eventually marries Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg). In 2010, Bialik was cast as neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler, who eventually marries Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons).

Mayim Bialik attends the "Borderlands" special Los Angeles fan event at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 06, 2024 in Hollywood, California; Melissa Rauce attends the NBC Fall Comedy Event with People and Entertainment Weekly. Photo: Monica Schipper/WireImage; Todd Williamson/NBC

Bialik told Entertainment Weekly that getting to reunite with Rauch on Night Court was very nostalgic. “There's definitely a lot of surreal moments and just a huge nostalgia factor," she said. "Melissa and I were next to each other for nine years of our lives and shared a huge section of our time together, as did the entire cast.”

On Instagram, Rauch said Bialik’s cameo is in “a killer episode you’re not going to want to miss.” Bialik also revealed to Entertainment Weekly that Big Bang Theory fans can expect plenty of references to the long-running sitcom. “The episode is kind of meta in the most meta way,” she said. “Not fully breaking the fourth wall, but breaking the fourth wall of the mind of the audience.”

Another Big Bang Theory star appeared on Night Court

Abby Stone ( Melissa Rauch) and Martini (Kunal Nayyar) on Night Court Season 2 Episode 6, "A Crime of Fashion." Photo: Nicole Weingart/NBC

Night Court, a reboot of the NBC sitcom that ran from 1984 to 1992, follows Judge Abby Stone as she works the night shift at a Manhattan arraignment courthouse, just as her late father did. The first two seasons featured a slew of famous guest stars including SNL’s Melissa Villaseñor, Olympian Tara Lipinski, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero. And Bialik’s cameo won’t be the first Big Bang Theory reunion.

Kunal Nayyar, who played Raj Koothrappali on The Big Bang Theory for 12 seasons, guest-starred in Season 2, Episode 6. “Kunal was so wonderful and supportive from the moment I told him I was doing this, as all the cast was,” Rauch told TV Insider, adding that it would be “a dream” to have him on the show again.