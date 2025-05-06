Big Bang Theory Stars Melissa Rauch & Simon Helberg Reunite on Night Court

The Big Bang Theory reunion fans have been waiting for is here. Simon Helberg is guest starring in the Season 3 finale of Night Court, reuniting with his former television wife, Melissa Rauch.

How to Watch Watch Night Court Tuesdays at 8:30/7:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Helberg, best known for his role as aerospace engineer Howard Wolowitz on the long-running sitcom, is joining Night Court Season 3's jam-packed lineup of guest stars. The Night Court finale marks the first time the stars will reunite onscreen since 2019, and we can't wait to find out how Helberg's character crosses paths with Judge Abby Stone.

Helberg isn't the only dynamite guest star joining the chaos in Night Court's Season 3 finale. The Big Bang Theory connections are further expanded with Young Sheldon star Reagan Revord's guest appearance, who will play a character that references an iconic 1984 episode of the original Night Court. The finale will also feature appearances from several iconic returning guest stars, such as Ryan Hansen, Michael Urie, and, last but certainly not least, Night Court O.G. Marsha Warfield as the beloved no-nonsense bailiff Roz Russell.

RELATED: Melissa Rauch Talks Which Big Bang Theory Stars Could Stop By Night Court

The Night Court finale is bringing together a comedic powerhouse of talent, and Helberg's Night Court guest appearance is shaping up to be an iconic moment.

Simon Helberg and Melissa Rauch reunite in Night Court's Season 3 finale

Simon Helberg attends a special screening of Amazon's original movie "Annette" at Hollywood Forever on August 18, 2021 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

While the details of Helberg's character are still under wraps, we have reason to believe he'll play a significant role in Abby Stone's latest courtroom case. Will he be playing a helpful friend or an adversarial foe? Big Bang Theory fans can't wait to discover what misadventures are in store for Rauch as she joins forces with Helberg.

Ahead of the episode, Rauch took to Instagram to share a promo of the Season 3 finale, which shows a small sneak peek into Helberg's guest appearance.

Rauch captioned the post: "The season finale of #NightCourt goes out with a BANG reuniting with the genius of Simon Helberg! This special 2 episode finale event crosses the Big Bang Theory universe even further with the Young Sheldon's phenomenal @raeganrevord paying tribute to the classic Michael J. Fox teen runaway episode from the OG Night Court, as well as the absolutely incredible @michaelurielikesit and the icon that is the amazing @marshawarfield Don't miss an hour of fantastic comedy, spectacular guest stars and a jaw dropping surprise this TUESDAY on @nbc starting at 8:00/7:00c!"

How to watch the Season 3 finale of Night Court

Mayim Bialik, Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch), and Julianne Walters (Wendie Malick) appear on Night Court Season 3 Episode 12 "Mayim Worst Enemy". Photo: Nicole Weingart/NBC via Getty Images

The one-hour Season 3 finale of Night Court airs on May 6 at 8:30/7:30c on NBC. You can also stream the episode the following day on Peacock.

RELATED: Did You Catch the Latest Big Bang Theory Reunion on Night Court?

"People have started to notice that Night Court is this comedy playground where you get to play in front of this live studio audience, doing this nostalgia-filled old-school sitcom," Rauch told Gold Derby. "I wasn't expecting audience members who've said that they watch the original, and this feels like a time machine back to a family member that they used to watch with that's no longer here anymore. Getting to watch this show feels like they're with that person. It's been one of the greatest gifts to hear about doing this show."