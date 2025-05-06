Big Bang Theory Worlds Collide as Reagan Revord Guest Stars on Night Court

Reagan Revord is heading from one beloved sitcom to another as the Young Sheldon star makes her way to Manhattan's Night Court for the Season 3 finale.

Revord stole the show as Sheldon's plucky twin sister Missy Cooper on Young Sheldon, the spin-off to The Big Bang Theory, and she's set to deliver another must-watch performance as she comes face to face with Judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) in the courtroom.

Rauch, who also got her big break in The Big Bang Theory as Bernadette, leads the new Night Court, so the pairing of Revord and Rauch is a full-circle moment for fans of the Big Bang Theory universe. Revord isn't the only star from the Big Bang Theory universe joining Judge Abby Stone — Rauch's former television husband, Simon Helberg, is also guest starring in the episode in a juicy new role.

The Season 3 finale of Night Court is delivering a certified explosion of Big Bang Theory reunions, and fans won't want to miss it.

Raegan Revord is bringing a Night Court callback to Season 3

Raegan Revord attends the PaleyFest LA 2024 screening of Young Sheldon on April 14, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic

Revord is famed for delivering a dynamite guest appearance, and in Night Court, she's bringing some chaos into the courtroom. Revord plays Shelby, a teenage runaway who is deadset on getting married to her soulmate in Abby's municipal court. The episode is a nod to a 1984 Night Court episode ("Santa Goes Downtown"), which guest starred Michael J. Fox as the groom-to-be who landed in court after shoplifting.

Will Revord's Shelby also be a bit of a live wire? Only time will tell, but fans can't wait to see Rauch and Revord play it out.

Night Court loves paying homage to the original series, and fans can't wait to see how Revford throws a wrench in Abby's happy harmony as she joins Night Court. Rauch and Revord shared a humorous video on social media about their shared Big Bang Theory connection ahead of the episode. In the clip, Rauch tells Revord that she seems familiar.

"Rae, it's been so wonderful having you here at Night Court," Rauch told her co-star. "You know, I gotta say, I've been thinking all week. I had this old friend who has a twin sister who looks just like you."

"Oh, that's so weird," Revord said.

"That's weird, right?" Rauch continued.

Revord began pondering. "I wonder if, hmm..." But after a beat, both women just shrugged and chucked it up to a funny coincidence while cheekily looking at the camera.

Rauch captioned the video, "Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon worlds collide with the fantastic @raeganrevord on #NightCourt this TUESDAY for a one hour, 2 episode Season Finale event on @nbc starting at 8:00/7:00c!"

How to watch the Season 3 finale of Night Court

Big Bang Theory fans can catch Abby Stone's latest chaotic case with Revord during the Season 3 finale of Night Court, airing on Tuesday, May 6 at 8:30/7:30c on NBC. You can also stream the episode the following day on Peacock.