Melissa Villaseñor Sounds Exactly Like Gwen Stefani Singing This Kids' Song

"That was amazing!" Jimmy Fallon said in awe, as Villaseñor went on to become Christina Aguilera and Bjork.

"Wheel of Musical Impressions" is always a good time — especially when you have someone like master impersonator Melissa Villaseñor on hand.

On Instagram, the former Saturday Night Live cast member challenged Jimmy Fallon to a round of the game that Ariana Grande and Adam Levine have also played, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Host noted during her October 2018 visit. Fallon gladly accepted Villaseñor's offer, and the two put their mimic skills to the test.

It was Villaseñor's turn first. The performer's first challenge: Sing the nursery rhyme "Three Blind Mice," in the style of Gwen Stefani.

Villaseñor got into character before she even started singing, changing her facial expressions to look like "The Sweet Escape" singer.

Melissa Villaseñor with host Jimmy Fallon during "Wheel of Musical Impressions" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Episode 945 on October 22, 2018. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Melissa Villaseñor channels Gwen Stefani, Christina Aguilera, and Bjork

With help from The Roots, Villaseñor turned "Three Blind Mice" into a ska pop-punk number that would fit right in on Tragic Kingdom. If you closed your eyes, you'd think it was the former The Voice Coach belting out the children's song.

Villaseñor's covers didn't stop with Stefani. After Fallon used auto-tune to sing "Itsy Bitsy Spider" as Post Malone, Villaseñor covered "When You Wish Upon a Star" like another former The Voice Coach, Christina Aguilera. After her scary-spot-on impersonation, Fallon said, "I don't know why I'm still playing this game. That was amazing."

To close it out, Villaseñor took the audience to Vespertine, singing "Rock-A-Bye Baby" like Björk. You wouldn't think a Björk children's album could work, but Villaseñor really sells it.

Melissa Villaseñor was on SNL for six seasons

Throughout Villaseñor's time SNL from 2016 to 2022, Villaseñor delivered uncanny impressions of stars like Lady Gaga, Owen Wilson, and Dolly Parton.

In addition to SNL and The Tonight Show, Villaseñor also showed off her impressive skills on the December 2022 premiere of That's My Jam, where she was tasked with singing "Uptown Funk" by Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars in a "medley of impressions."