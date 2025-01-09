Is Found New Tonight? (January, 9, 2025)

When does Found return to NBC? There's no new episode tonight, January 9, as Found Season 2 is currently on hiatus until Thursday, January 16, 2025.

The wait is almost over! After nearly two months, Found will return to NBC next week for the latter half of its sophomore season.

In a recent interview with NBC Insider, creator and showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll promised that the storyline would "become unhinged" in the episodes to come. "This whole cat and mouse game with Gabi and Sir really ramps up," she teased. "Sir is someone who likes to be in control of situations and the more Gabi and her team get the one up on him or elude him, the more unraveled and inventive he becomes with how to keep himself one step ahead of her. [It's] all in service of his master plan — delusional or not — of them living off the grid somewhere in Norway, happily ever after."

Is NBC's Found new tonight, January 9, 2025? No, NBC will not be airing a new episode of Found tonight, but the wait is almost over! The second season will finally return next Thursday — January 16 — at 10 p.m. ET. Click here for everything you need to know about the Season 2 return.

What is the premise of NBC's Found?

Found centers around Mosely & Associates (otherwise known as M&A), the crisis management outfit founded by former kidnap victim, Gabi Mosely. The devoted experts at M&A, all of whom grapple with deep-rooted psychological trauma related to kidnap and/or hostage situations, specialize in finding people often ignored by the system.

The show was created by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Her fellow EPs include Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Lindsay Dunn.

Who is in the Found cast? The Found cast includes the talents of Shanola Hampton (Gabi Mosely), Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Hugh Evans, aka Sir), Kelli Williams (Margaret Reed), Brett Dalton (Detective Mark Trent), Gabrielle Walsh (Lacey Quinn, aka Bella), Arlen Escarpeta (Zeke Wallace), Karan Oberoi (Dhan Rana), Brett Dalton (Detective Mark Trent), and Lee Osorio (Ethan).

How can you watch Found Seasons 1 and 2 right now? The first eight episodes of Found Season 2 are now streaming exclusively on Peacock, along with the complete first season.

