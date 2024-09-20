Is There A New Dateline on Tonight? (September 20, 2024)

Find out when Dateline returns with new episodes and when Season 33 premieres.

In the mood for a mystery?

How to Watch Watch Dateline on NBC and Peacock.

For more than three decades, Dateline has been delivering some of the best, with spine-chilling crimes, unexpected twists and turns and intriguing interviews that leave fans on the edge of their seat, wanting more.

But will there be a new Dateline to delve into this week?

Is Dateline new on Friday, September 20, 2024? Yes! Dateline will finish out its 32nd Season with an all new episode on Friday, September 20, 2024. Reported by Keith Morrison and set in Farmington Hills, Michigan, “The Shadow in the Window” kicks off at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT.



The episode's official synopsis reads: "A teenager's life is turned upside down when she finds her mother lying on the patio. What initially seems like a fatal accident reveals itself to be something much more disturbing."



The show will feature interviews with Aya Altantawi, Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Ljubisa J. Dragovic, Dr. Khaled Abou El Fadl, Attorney Michael Schiano.

Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, Lester Holt, Andrea Canning and Dennis Murphy for Dateline. Photo: Patrick Randak/NBC

When does Season 33 of Dateline begin? Fans won’t have to wait long between seasons. Season 33 of the celebrated newsmagazine premieres the next week on Friday, September 27, 2024 at 9/8c p.m. on NBC, giving viewers a whole new set of mysteries to unravel.

How can I watch old episodes of Dateline? Viewers can also catch up on past episodes of Dateline, or re-live the drama of their favorite whodunnits, on Peacock. The streaming service has hundreds of episodes available to watch now, from Season 18 to 32.

Akia Eggleston. Photo: Dateline/NBC

The most recent episode available is “The Day Akia Disappeared,” a gripping account of a pregnant Maryland woman who vanished just before her own baby shower. As detectives dove deeper into the mystery and uncovered secrets Akia Eggleston’s family weren't aware of, they began to suspect it's wasn't just a typical missing persons case, but something much more sinister.

Other episodes available to stream include “Chameleon,” the chilling story of John Smith, a seemingly “really nice” guy with not one, but two missing wives. When Betty “Fran” Gladden-Smith, his second wife to vanish, mysteriously disappeared from her New Jersey home in 1991, her family was determined to bring Smith to justice.

In “Evil Walked Through the Door,” thanks to help from genetic genealogy, a surprising killer is revealed four decades after two Canadian women were brutally murdered in their own homes. Months apart, victims Erin Gilmour and Susan Tice were each found dead in 1983, rocking their quiet community. But it would take decades to track down the unassuming killer, who had been hiding in plain sight for years in a small Canadian town not far from the Artic Circle.

Find these episodes and more on Peacock.

And for even more Dateline, sign up for the show's official newsletter and check out its podcast.