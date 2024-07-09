Dateline NBC's Season 33 Premiere Date Is Revealed — Here's How To Watch

Here's everything you need to know about the next season of Dateline NBC.

Along with shorter days and cooler temperatures, this fall will also bring a new season of true-crime mysteries to get caught up in on Dateline NBC.

But before then, dedicated fans can catch brand new episodes of the Dateline: Missing in America podcast this summer when Season 3 debuts on July 16 with six new episodes that will roll out twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, through August 1.

After the award-winning podcast wraps up its third season, it's time to start getting ready for the 33rd season of Dateline.

When does Season 33 of Dateline NBC premiere? Season 33 of the celebrated newsmagazine, which is NBC's longest-running primetime series in history, will premiere on Friday, September 27, 2024, from 9/8c to 11/10c p.m.

There's no word yet on what that first episode will highlight, but check back with NBC Insider for updates.

Who will appear on Season 33 of Dateline NBC? While the Season 33 lineup of reporters has yet to be announced, Season 32 was anchored by Lester Holt and featured correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy.

Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, Lester Holt, Andrea Canning and Dennis Murphy for Dateline. Photo: Patrick Randak/NBC

At the moment, Dateline isn't set to air any new episodes until at least mid-August, as NBC will be showing coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, which begin on Friday, July 26 and continue through the closing ceremony on Sunday, August 11.

You can still catch repeats of Dateline on NBC during days when there are no Summer Olympics events airing.

Fans can also stream prior episodes of Dateline on Peacock, which currently has episodes from Seasons 18 through 32 available.

The most recent new episode of Dateline, “The Breakup,” centered on a California nurse who was found murdered on the floor of her garage in Palmdale. The investigation initially focused on victim LaNell Barsock's live-in boyfriend, before detectives realized they were looking at the wrong person.

LaNell Barsock. Photo: Dateline/NBC

Another recent episode, “Dark Intentions," highlighted the serial rapist and murderer known as the “Bathtub Killer,” who targeted women in the Dallas–Fort Worth–Arlington area of Texas. “He said, ‘Don’t scream and I won’t kill you,’” surviving victim Chima Benson told Dateline of her horrifying encounter with the rapist.

And in “The Girl with the Hibiscus Tattoo" episode of Dateline, Alice Walker told the newsmagazine about her scary experience with murderer Victor Paleologus, who pled guilty to killing Kristi Johnson.

For even more Dateline, sign up for the show's official newsletter and check out its podcast.