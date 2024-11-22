Paul Mescal & Joseph Quinn Tried — And Failed — To Be Chill After Epic 'Gladiator II' Fight Scene

Dateline leaves no stone unturned as its team of correspondents investigates a slew of true crime cases. This week, Dateline takes a deep dive into the grisly and violent murder of a prominent businessman and speaks directly with the victim’s loved ones.

How to Watch Watch Dateline on NBC and Peacock.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch the latest from Dateline Season 33.

Is there a new Dateline on tonight, November 22, 2024? Yes! A new episode of Dateline airs tonight, Friday, November 22 at 9/8c on NBC. The new episode — “The Killer Among Them” — reports on the 1996 murder of Atlanta millionaire Lance Herndon, who was found bludgeoned to death in his home. “The search for his killer reveals no shortage of suspects — or secrets,” the episode’s synopsis reads. Dateline correspondent Andrea Canning speaks with Herndon’s son Harrison in the new episode as well as Talana Carraway, who’d once worked for and dated Herndon. The episode also features interviews with former Executive District Attorney Clint Rucker for Fulton County, Roswell police officer Tommy Williams, and podcaster Ericka Bozeman.

Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, Lester Holt, Andrea Canning and Dennis Murphy for Dateline. Photo: Patrick Randak/NBC

Defendant Ashley Benefield glances back after the jury retired to deliberate during her trial, Monday, July 29, 2024, at the Manatee County Judicial Center in Bradenton, Fla. Benefield is on trial for the 2020 shooting death of her husband. Photo: Tiffany Tompkins/The Bradenton Herald/AP

How can I watch past episodes of Dateline? Hundreds of old episodes of Dateline — specifically Seasons 18 to 32 — are available to stream on Peacock right now. You can also find all of Season 33’s new episodes on NBC’s streaming platform the day after they air on TV. The most recent episode of Dateline from November 15 reported on the killing of 59-year-old Doug Benefield and the investigation into his estranged wife, Ashley Benefield, that followed. RELATED: Ballerina's Tumultuous Relationship with Husband Turns Deadly: Was It Murder or Self Defense? “A former ballerina falls in love with a man 30-years her senior, but their love story quickly spirals out of control after accusations of abuse. Did she shoot her husband in self-defense or was it murder?” the episode’s synopsis reads. “Dubbed the ‘Black Swan’ case, the ensuing investigation and dramatic trial sparked protests and received national attention.” Dateline correspondent Andrea Canning told NBC Insider covering this case was challenging because of “complexity of tackling domestic violence.” She added, “Some believe Ashley was abused and some believe she made it up for her defense.” Dateline Season 33 has also released special two-hour episodes on the Menendez brothers as well the high-profile trial of Karen Read.

To keep up with the latest from Dateline, be sure to sign up for the show's official newsletter to find out what true crime case the team of correspondents will investigate next.