Is There A New Dateline on Tonight? (November 15, 2024)
Dateline's Andrea Canning reports on a case dubbed "The Black Swan" trial.
Every week, Dateline takes an in-depth look at some of the most chilling and perplexing true crime cases. From the trial of Karen Read to the Menendez brothers, Dateline has been uncovering new details and speaking directly to the key players involved.
This week, Dateline investigates a murder trial that’s dominated headlines for years and ended with a conviction in the summer of 2024. Read on for everything you need to know to watch the newest episode from Season 33 on Friday night.
Is there a new Dateline on tonight, November 15, 2024?
Yes! An all-new episode of Dateline airs tonight, Friday, November 15 at 10/9c on NBC and arrives on Peacock the following day.
Dateline correspondent Andrea Canning reports on the murder of Doug Benefield. In “Deadly Dance,” Dateline looks back at a case from 2020, dubbed “The Black Swan” trial, involving former ballerina Ashley Benefield, who was charged with fatally shooting her husband and later convicted of manslaughter. Her lawyers claimed she shot her husband in an act of self defense.
“It takes grace, strength, and passion to make it as a ballerina — 29-year-old Ashley Benefield had all that, plus the perfect partner to share her dreams,” Canning says in a preview for the new episode. “But one warm autumn night, a frantic 911 call came in from Lakewood Ranch, 59-year-old Doug Benefield was bleeding on the bedroom floor.”
How can I watch Dateline?
New episodes of Dateline air on Friday nights on NBC and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.
How can I watch past episodes of Dateline?
Peacock has it all. Head over to NBC’s streaming platform to stream past episodes from Dateline Seasons 18 to 32, as well as Season 33 episodes after they air on TV.
You can stream the latest episodes from Dateline Season 33 on Peacock, including “The Menendez Brothers: Chance at Freedom.” Reported by Keith Morrison, the two-hour episode broke down the latest developments in the high-profile case surrounding Lyle and Erik Menendez and aired never-before-seen footage from Dateline’s 2017 interview with Lyle from prison.
“We reveal possible new evidence found stored away in an attic, and we assess the new claims that may — or may not — help set the brothers free,” Morrison told NBC Insider.
In 1989, the brothers were convicted of murdering their parents and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
“The Menendez case has divided public opinion for more than three decades,” Morrison said. “Did the young brothers murder for greed, or after years of sexual abuse? Once, prosecutors condemned their abuse allegations as lies. Now a controversial Los Angeles DA [who lost his bid for re-election this November], has recommended they be released after 35 years in prison. Rarely has a case so galvanized online public opinion.”
For even more Dateline, sign up for the show's official newsletter to stay up-to-date on what’s next. You can also check out the Dateline NBC podcast for audio versions of these episodes.