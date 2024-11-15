Is there a new Dateline on tonight, November 15, 2024?

Yes! An all-new episode of Dateline airs tonight, Friday, November 15 at 10/9c on NBC and arrives on Peacock the following day.

Dateline correspondent Andrea Canning reports on the murder of Doug Benefield. In “Deadly Dance,” Dateline looks back at a case from 2020, dubbed “The Black Swan” trial, involving former ballerina Ashley Benefield, who was charged with fatally shooting her husband and later convicted of manslaughter. Her lawyers claimed she shot her husband in an act of self defense.

“It takes grace, strength, and passion to make it as a ballerina — 29-year-old Ashley Benefield had all that, plus the perfect partner to share her dreams,” Canning says in a preview for the new episode. “But one warm autumn night, a frantic 911 call came in from Lakewood Ranch, 59-year-old Doug Benefield was bleeding on the bedroom floor.”