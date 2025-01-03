NBC Insider Exclusive

Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!

Sign Up For Free to View
NBC Insider Dateline

Is There A New Dateline on Tonight? (January 3, 2025)

Dateline Season 33 has been full of twists and turns and in-depth investigations. 

By Kaitlin Kimont
Keith Morrison Reflects On 'Dateline' Before True Crime
Video thumbnail
Now Playing
1:22
Highlight
Keith Morrison Reflects On 'Dateline' Before True Crime
Video thumbnail
0:48
Highlight
Kaley Cuoco Loves To Send Friends 20-Minute Voice Memos
Video thumbnail
2:35
Highlight
Kelly Clarkson Meets Founders Of VIRAL NYC Lectures On Tap!

Between investigations full of twists and turns and exclusive interviews with key figures in the biggest true crime cases, Dateline has kept us on our toes for 33 riveting seasons. 

How to Watch

Watch Dateline on NBC and Peacock

NBC’s longest-running primetime series aired its first episode in 1992 with Stone Phillips and Jane Pauley. In the early days, Dateline was a “whole world of things” beyond true crime stories, correspondent Keith Morrison said in a video on the series' history. In fact, one of Morrison’s first Dateline stories was about fitness guru Jack LaLanne.

“We’ve changed, of course, and evolved,” Morrison explained. “By the time Lester Holt joined us as anchor in 2011, we’d become pioneers in true crime. Long before it became the huge genre that it is today.”  

RELATED: Meet the Dateline Hosts, Anchors, and Cast

Today, Dateline is still anchored by Holt with a team of contributors and correspondents including Morrison, Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Dennis Murphy, and Blayne Alexander. 

The cast of Dateline
Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, Lester Holt, Andrea Canning and Dennis Murphy for Dateline. Photo: Patrick Randak/NBC

Throughout Season 33, the Dateline team has reported on a variety of true crime stories such as the “Black Swan” trial, “possible new evidence” in the Menendez brothers’ case, and the death of Boston police officer, John O’Keefe

So what’s happening with Dateline this week on NBC? Read on for everything you need to know. 

Is there a new Dateline on tonight, January 3, 2025?

No, a new episode of Dateline is not airing tonight, January 3, 2025, on NBC.

While you wait for new episodes to air, you can stream a massive collection of Dateline episodes on Peacock

RELATED: "Big Twist" in Case of Man Who Allegedly Faked Own Death and Went on the Run to Avoid Rape Charges

How can I watch Dateline

New episodes of Dateline air on Friday nights at 9/8c on NBC and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

RELATED: Ballerina's Tumultuous Relationship with Husband Turns Deadly: Was It Murder or Self Defense?

How can I watch past episodes of Dateline

You can watch hundreds of episodes from past seasons of Dateline on Peacock right now. While you wait for new episodes to air, revisit old cases and investigations from Dateline Seasons 18 to 32.  

You can also stream 10 episodes from Dateline Season 33, including “The Man of Many Faces” about the case of international fugitive Nicholas Rossi and “The Killer Among Them,” which investigated the brutal murder of millionaire businessman Lance Herndon.

To stay up to date with Dateline in between new episodes, sign up for the show's official newsletter to find out what’s coming up next. For an audio experience, be sure to check out the Dateline NBC and Dateline: True Crime Weekly podcasts.

Read more about:

Related Stories