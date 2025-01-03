Dateline Season 33 has been full of twists and turns and in-depth investigations.

Is There A New Dateline on Tonight? (January 3, 2025)

Between investigations full of twists and turns and exclusive interviews with key figures in the biggest true crime cases, Dateline has kept us on our toes for 33 riveting seasons.

NBC’s longest-running primetime series aired its first episode in 1992 with Stone Phillips and Jane Pauley. In the early days, Dateline was a “whole world of things” beyond true crime stories, correspondent Keith Morrison said in a video on the series' history. In fact, one of Morrison’s first Dateline stories was about fitness guru Jack LaLanne.

“We’ve changed, of course, and evolved,” Morrison explained. “By the time Lester Holt joined us as anchor in 2011, we’d become pioneers in true crime. Long before it became the huge genre that it is today.”

Today, Dateline is still anchored by Holt with a team of contributors and correspondents including Morrison, Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Dennis Murphy, and Blayne Alexander.

Throughout Season 33, the Dateline team has reported on a variety of true crime stories such as the “Black Swan” trial, “possible new evidence” in the Menendez brothers’ case, and the death of Boston police officer, John O’Keefe.

So what’s happening with Dateline this week on NBC? Read on for everything you need to know.

Is there a new Dateline on tonight, January 3, 2025? No, a new episode of Dateline is not airing tonight, January 3, 2025, on NBC. While you wait for new episodes to air, you can stream a massive collection of Dateline episodes on Peacock.

How can I watch Dateline? New episodes of Dateline air on Friday nights at 9/8c on NBC and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

