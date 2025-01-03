Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is There A New Dateline on Tonight? (January 3, 2025)
Dateline Season 33 has been full of twists and turns and in-depth investigations.
Between investigations full of twists and turns and exclusive interviews with key figures in the biggest true crime cases, Dateline has kept us on our toes for 33 riveting seasons.
NBC’s longest-running primetime series aired its first episode in 1992 with Stone Phillips and Jane Pauley. In the early days, Dateline was a “whole world of things” beyond true crime stories, correspondent Keith Morrison said in a video on the series' history. In fact, one of Morrison’s first Dateline stories was about fitness guru Jack LaLanne.
“We’ve changed, of course, and evolved,” Morrison explained. “By the time Lester Holt joined us as anchor in 2011, we’d become pioneers in true crime. Long before it became the huge genre that it is today.”
Today, Dateline is still anchored by Holt with a team of contributors and correspondents including Morrison, Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Dennis Murphy, and Blayne Alexander.
Throughout Season 33, the Dateline team has reported on a variety of true crime stories such as the “Black Swan” trial, “possible new evidence” in the Menendez brothers’ case, and the death of Boston police officer, John O’Keefe.
So what’s happening with Dateline this week on NBC? Read on for everything you need to know.
Is there a new Dateline on tonight, January 3, 2025?
No, a new episode of Dateline is not airing tonight, January 3, 2025, on NBC.
While you wait for new episodes to air, you can stream a massive collection of Dateline episodes on Peacock.
How can I watch Dateline?
How can I watch past episodes of Dateline?
You can watch hundreds of episodes from past seasons of Dateline on Peacock right now. While you wait for new episodes to air, revisit old cases and investigations from Dateline Seasons 18 to 32.
You can also stream 10 episodes from Dateline Season 33, including “The Man of Many Faces” about the case of international fugitive Nicholas Rossi and “The Killer Among Them,” which investigated the brutal murder of millionaire businessman Lance Herndon.
To stay up to date with Dateline in between new episodes, sign up for the show's official newsletter to find out what’s coming up next. For an audio experience, be sure to check out the Dateline NBC and Dateline: True Crime Weekly podcasts.