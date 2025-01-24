Ahhh, yes… Week after week, Dateline continues to deliver in-depth investigations on some of the most talked-about and lesser-know true crime cases. Whether the dedicated correspondents are sitting down for exclusive interviews with subjects in the case or uncovering new evidence, every episode is full of twists and turns.

How to Watch Watch Dateline on NBC and Peacock.

Dateline’s Keith Morrison, who’s been a correspondent since 1995, told The Hollywood Reporter that while the stories they report on are horrific, he’s grateful he can help others share their stories. “People tell you the worst thing that ever happened to them. They tell you in great detail. You come away from that feeling as if you’ve been given a gift. You’ve been allowed into somebody’s life. And, yes, it’s a terrible thing. And, yes, it leaves you feeling depressed about a lot of human behavior,” he said in 2024. “But at the same time, you feel uplifted by the fact that you’ve made a connection with somebody, and you can tell their story. So, in the end, I don’t have a lot of sleepless nights about the stories we do.”

So what’s happening with Dateline this week on NBC? Below is everything you need to know.

Is there a new Dateline on tonight, January 24, 2025? No, a new episode of Dateline will not air tonight, Friday, January 24, on NBC. This week, NBC will air an episode from Dateline Season 28 — “The Premonition" — on Sunday, January 26. Reported by Andrea Canning, “The Premonition” investigates the murder of John Yelenic, a dentist who was found brutally murdered in his Blairsville, Pennsylvania home in 2006. “A Pennsylvania father has a premonition that he’ll be murdered and the case will go unsolved. Weeks later, he is found stabbed to death. But would the case go unsolved?” reads a synopsis for the episode, which first aired on November 15, 2019.

How can I watch Dateline? New episodes of Dateline air on Friday nights at 9/8c on NBC and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

