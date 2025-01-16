To their friends, Rob and Sabrina Limon seemed to be the perfect pair. But their marriage came to a shocking end after one of them was killed.

Young California Dad Murdered At Work, and "Secrets About Sex, Friendship, Religion" Are Uncovered

A California couple’s seemingly idyllic marriage came to a shocking end after one of them turned up dead.

The 2014 murder of Rob Limon is the focus of Dateline's “Deadly Mirage” episode, airing Sunday, January 19 at 9/8c p.m. on NBC.

“When young father Rob Limon is murdered at work, the investigation uncovers deep secrets about sex, friendship, religion and family,” a synopsis of the episode explains.

Who were Rob and Sabrina Limon? To their friends, Rob and Sabrina Limon seemed to be the perfect pair. They came across as “just one of those magical couples," Dateline correspondent Josh Mankiewicz said. The couple's friends, Kelly and Jason Bernatene, described the Limons to Dateline, as seen in a preview of the episode. "We used to joke that sunshine was coming out of their butts," Jason said. "They were such happy people." “Hugs and kisses and high-fives all the time — just happy, happy, happy,” Kelly recalled of the couple. The Limons lived in Silver Lakes, a picturesque community with artificial lakes nestled in California’s Mojave Desert. Although the marriage appeared stable from the outside, it began to crumble. Kelly noted that she knew “something was not right” with her friends.

Rob Limon. Photo: Dateline/NBC

What happened to Rob Limon? On August 17, 2014, Rob was shot to death while working at a Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway building, sparking an investigation that would uncover dark secrets.

Along with Kelly and Jason Bernatene, the Dateline episode will also feature interviews with Olivia LaVoice and Detective Randall Meyer.

Kelly and Jason Bernatene. Photo: Dateline/NBC

The “twisted” case is also explored on Dateline’s #1 podcast, Deadly Mirage, which delves into the tragic story of the couple that shared two young kids and is available to listen to now.

According to the podcast trailer, cracks in the Limons' seemingly perfect life begin to emerge after a “handsome outsider” came to town and worked his way into the tight-knit group of 30-somethings known as the “Wolf Pack,” who were known for their wild parties.

“It’s a story about love and betrayal,” Mankiewicz said in the podcast’s trailer. “It’s about indiscretions and a string of bad choices ... Most of all, it’s about the danger of indulging delusions and allowing daydreams to become nightmares.”

