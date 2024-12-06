Is there a new Dateline on tonight, December 6, 2024?

No, there is not a new episode of Dateline on tonight. On Friday, December 6, NBC will air a rerun from Dateline Season 29, reported by correspondent Keith Morrison.

Tune in on Friday night at 10:15/9:15c to watch Season 29, Episode 38 (“The Woman with No Name”) on NBC.

“When police are unable to identify a young murder victim, a dogged investigator employs the help of armchair detectives and new DNA technology to find her killer — and her identity,” the synopsis for the 45-minute Dateline episode reads. The episode first aired on March 18, 2021.

The episode investigates the murder of Dana Dodd, who was nicknamed “Lavender Doe” by online sleuths and amateur investigators. Her burned body was found in Texas in 2006 and it took several years to identify her, and ultimately find and prosecute her killer.