Is There a New Dateline on Tonight? (December 6, 2024)
Tune in on Friday night to take a deep dive into the investigation of “Lavender Doe."
For over three decades, Dateline has been investigating a slew of puzzling cases and grisly crimes. NBC’s long-running newsmagazine series premiered in 1992 and continues to unpack both new trials and cold cases.
While there is not a brand new episode of Dateline this week, you can still get your true crime fix. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Dateline on NBC this week.
Is there a new Dateline on tonight, December 6, 2024?
No, there is not a new episode of Dateline on tonight. On Friday, December 6, NBC will air a rerun from Dateline Season 29, reported by correspondent Keith Morrison.
Tune in on Friday night at 10:15/9:15c to watch Season 29, Episode 38 (“The Woman with No Name”) on NBC.
“When police are unable to identify a young murder victim, a dogged investigator employs the help of armchair detectives and new DNA technology to find her killer — and her identity,” the synopsis for the 45-minute Dateline episode reads. The episode first aired on March 18, 2021.
The episode investigates the murder of Dana Dodd, who was nicknamed “Lavender Doe” by online sleuths and amateur investigators. Her burned body was found in Texas in 2006 and it took several years to identify her, and ultimately find and prosecute her killer.
How can I watch Dateline?
You can watch new episodes of Dateline Season 33 on Friday nights on NBC. New episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.
How can I watch past episodes of Dateline?
Peacock has what you’re looking for, whether you want to catch up on the latest developments on the Menendez brothers or want to dive into old episodes of Dateline. Season 18 to 32, including all of Season 33’s previously aired episodes, are available to stream on NBC’s streaming platform.
Dateline most recently investigated the 1996 murder of Atlanta millionaire Lance Herndon. “When millionaire businessman Lance Herndon is found bludgeoned to death in his Atlanta home, the search for his killer reveals no shortage of suspects — or secrets,” reads the synopsis for the episode, titled “The Killer Among Them,” which aired on November 22.
