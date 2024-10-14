Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti Talk Colin's Unrecognizable Transformation for The Penguin

Hoda Kotb Talks About Her Decision to Leave TODAY Show and 26 Years at NBC

Hoda Kotb Talks About Her Decision to Leave TODAY Show and 26 Years at NBC

Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.

Is The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon New This Week? October 14, 2024

Over the past several weeks, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has featured a parade of celebrity stars — and treated viewers to some seasonal Tonightmares scares.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

Jimmy Fallon recently sat down with guests like Justin Timberlake, Demi Moore, Keith Urban, Kate McKinnon, Hoda Kotb and Coldplay's Chris Martin. He also welcomed Sabrina Carpenter back to perform a jazzy version of her sunny beach bop, "Espresso."

In addition to Carpenter, artists who've slayed The Tonight Show stage include Finneas, MKG & Jelly Roll, Leon Bridges, Miranda Lambert, and Linkin Park. Former One Directioner Zayn Malik also made an appearance, interrupting Fallon's monologue to make an important announcement — without uttering a single word.

Sabrina Carpenter performs during Season 12 Episode 8 of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, October 3, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

RELATED: Prince Harry Giggled After Being Scared at Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares Maze

It was also a fright-filled fall for Fallon, as he announced his new haunted maze experience, Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares. Inspired by the incredibly popular Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in Orlando, Fallon brought his worst nightmares to life at New York's Rockefeller Center with the new immersive attraction. He was even able to convince Prince Harry and Demi Lovato to join him for a bonechilling walk through the spooky maze.

Check out everything you need to know about The Tonight Show guests the week of October 14.

Jimmy Fallon and Prince Harry walk-through “Tonightmares” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 4 on Thursday, September 26, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Is The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon new tonight?

No. There are no new episodes the week of October 14, as The Tonight Show cast and crew are taking a much-deserved break.

Check out the lineup of Tonight Show episodes for the week of October 14 below:

Monday, October 14: Sarah Paulson, Jack Antonoff and musical guest Teddy Swims. (Original air date 10/1/24)

Tuesday, October 15: Chris Martin, Chase Stokes and musical guest Sabrina Carpenter. (Original air date 10/3/24)

Wednesday, October 16: Justin Timberlake, Meghann Fahy and musical guest Yseult. (Original air date 9/16/24)

Thursday, October 17: Kevin Hart, Paris Hilton and musical guest Miranda Lambert. (Original air date 9/5/24)

Friday, October 18: Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez, Lainey Wilson and musical guest Lainey Wilson. (Original air date 9/10/24)

You can also catch up on Tonight Show episodes anytime on Peacock.

RELATED: How to Get Tickets to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

When will The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon return with new episodes?

The Tonight Show will return with new episodes on Monday, October 21.