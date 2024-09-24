Trump Vows to Take U.S. to Mars, New York Hosts Crucial Gathering of World Leaders

Leon Bridges Brings the Soulful "That's What I Love" to The Tonight Show

Leave it Leon Bridges to transform The Tonight Show into a serene soirée.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

The "Coming Home" singer returned to the late night talk show on September 23 to perform "That's What I Love," a track from his upcoming Leon album.

"This record is about simpler days. It’s about time spent in my beloved Fort Worth and the experiences that made me the man I am today. It’s soulful music in the truest sense — it’s imbued with my soul," Bridges said in a statement when the album was announced in August 2024.

"I’m excited to share these stories about my home, about nostalgia, about my upbringing, about where I’m from, with all of you. I hope this music brings you back to your roots and your journey," he continued in the statement.

The singer's love for The Lone Star state was also the inspiration for Bridges' 2020 EP with Houston trio Khruangbin, Texas Sun.

The "That's What I Love" performance was Bridges' fifth appearance on The Tonight Show. He previously performed "Steam" in July 2021 off his album Gold-Diggers Sound. Leon will be released October 4, the same day his U.S. tour kicks off in Austin, TX.

RELATED: Zayn Malik Interrupted Jimmy Fallon's Monologue to Make an Important Announcement

Leon Bridges performs with The Roots on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, September 23, 2024 . Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Leon Bridges and The Roots brought "That's What I Love" to life on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Backed by Tonight Show house band The Roots and a string section, Bridges smoothly sang about the things he enjoys, including "the way the street smells after it rains, staying out until the sun comes up," and reminiscing on "sweet moments" from his childhood.

"That's What I Love" sounds like the perfect encapsulation of the Texas-raised singer latest record, which he said, "In many ways... has been in the works since my childhood."

RELATED: Hear Why Blake Shelton Said 'Nobody Sounds Like' Tasha Jessen

"I've been working on this album for almost three years trying to find the North Star, and I got to a point where I would feel like I needed some new inspiration and a different perspective," Bridges said in an Instagram video.

Leon Bridges performs with The Roots on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, September 23, 2024 . Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

"So I went on down to Mexico City with the crew, and we really immersed ourselves within the vibe and the culture there," he said. "Mexican culture is woven all throughout Fort Worth, so I wanted to pay homage to that in a way. I feel like this album really evokes a sense of nostalgia and is a window into who I am and the things I value most in this life."

Prepare to be transported to a peaceful place through Bridges' soulful performance of "That's What I Love" in the video above.