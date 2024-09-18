Zayn Malik Interrupted Jimmy Fallon's Monologue to Make an Important Announcement

The "Stardust" singer remained silent, but The Tonight Show audience certainly did not.

When you're one of the most famous musicians in the world you can make a big impact without saying a word — just ask Zayn Malik.

The former One Direction member did another silent stop-by when he crashed Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show monologue on September 17. Malik had previously made an unexpected visit to The Tonight Show on March 13 to announce a single and album. This time, he returned for another exciting reason: To tease his first solo tour, Stairway to the Sky.

Fallon was sitting behind his Tonight Show desk, telling the audience, "This is going to be one of our best shows that we have ever done, I think..." His remarks were quickly drowned out by screams from the audience, as Malik casually strolled into Studio 8B.

Wearing a black pants, leather jacket, and a white shirt, the "What I Am" singer sauntered behind Fallon's desk, carrying a white coffee mug and a small piece of paper.

Zayn Malik surprises The Tonight Show audience to tease his first solo tour

Malik pressed play on Fallon's laptop as "Stardust" — from his album, Room Under the Stairs — filled the room. He then made his way around to the front of the desk, replacing Fallon's coffee mug with his white one, and handing a note to the Host, before waving to the audience and exiting the studio.

"Hey Jimmy, great to see you, mate. I'm going on my first ever solo tour this autumn! So maybe when you're done picking apples with your buds, you can come check out my Stairway to the Sky Tour across the U.S. and U.K." said Fallon as he read the note out loud in his best British accent. "I'm making an official announcement tomorrow morning. Let me know what day you need tickets for."

Malik's wordless cameo ended with the singer stepping onto an elevator outside of the studio, to presumably continue his ride to the sky.

Zayn Malik's Stairway to the Sky tour kicks off October 23

On Wednesday, September 18, Zayn Malik announced his Stairway to the Sky Tour, which will kick off October 23 in San Francisco. The 11-stop tour will first make its way across the U.S., ending November 2 in New York. The U.K. leg starts November 20 in Edinburgh, with the final stop in Newcastle on December 3. This marks Malik's first-ever solo tour.

"Appreciate your patience, love, and support," he wrote in the tour announcement on Instagram. "Can’t wait to enjoy great music together."