Demi Moore Has a Hilarious Explanation for "Why I'm Single"

The Substance star told Jimmy Fallon about life with her nine dogs and their complicated nighttime routine.

The dog days are not over for Demi Moore, and she wouldn't want it any other way.

The Substance star has been traveling the world to promote her role in the new body horror thriller, and getting rave reviews for fearless performance. Her latest stop was The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 9, in which she talked about her cute accessory which she takes everywhere: Her tiny Chihuahua, Pilaf.

"This is Pilaf the little mouse, and she's a pound and a half. She's the runt of her litter," Moore gushed as Jimmy Fallon showed a picture of her with the precious pup. "She's a magical creature."

When Fallon met Pilaf backstage, he noticed how her tongue stays hanging out of her mouth. "It does. She lost the teeth that hold it in, but it's part of her charm," Moore said. "I was told that she was here to teach me a new way to walk, and I think it's working. Seriously, I was."

Not only is Pilaf the companion to one of Hollywood's biggest stars, she's a supermodel herself, gracing the cover of Vogue's issue all about dogs, Dogue.

Demi Moore during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 2017 on Monday, September 9, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

“I think she looks like a cross between a goldfish and Bette Davis,” Moore told Vogue during's Pilaf's cover shoot. Pilaf has been snapped by the paparazzi all year, as Moore has taken her along everywhere.

"She’s literally been to Broadway shows, museums, the French Open, art openings, restaurants. She’s a service animal, so she’s allowed to go everywhere," Moore said to Vogue. "She’s flown to Europe 14 times." Pilaf has even been to Saturday Night Live!

Demi Moore sleeps with her nine dogs: "Hence why I'm single"

As it turns out, Pilaf is just one of the pooches in Moore's pack. While she was on The Tonight Show, Fallon also shared a video of Moore coming home and being greeted by her nine dogs.

"That's like a cartoon. That's like The Secret Life of Pets," Fallon joked after the clip ended.

Moore also revealed that her dogs sleep in her bed with her, and getting all of them ready for bedtime is quite the ordeal.

"If anybody saw my nighttime routine, if it was filmed, they would really see how eccentric I really am," she revealed. "I have to prop pillows so the ones that are this size have the ability to get under the covers."

"I have two beds for the little ones so that they have the beds within the bed," she added, joking, "hence why I'm single."