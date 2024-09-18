Watch Linkin Park Perform "The Emptiness Machine" on The Tonight Show

The nu-metal band performed the new single from their upcoming album, From Zero, with new vocalist Emily Armstrong.

Linkin Park has gone From Zero to The Tonight Show stage.

On September 17 the nu-metal band performed their aggressive new single, “The Emptiness Machine," from their upcoming From Zero album. This was their first Tonight Show appearance since new lead singer Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain joined the group.

On a stage draped in dressings resembling a frozen ice chamber, Linkin Park brought the heat as vocalist/guitarist Mike Shinoda started off the performance, singing the first verses before Armstrong joined the band onstage.

Shinoda and Armstrong's combined vocals dialed up the intensity of the track as lights flashed and flickered around them, bathing them in multicolor light, marking a triumphant TV return for the band.

Linkin park performs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 2022 on Tuesday September 17, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Mike Shinoda on reuniting after Chester Bennington's death

From Zero is the band's first album in seven years, and they kicked off their new era with a "mini-comeback tour" featuring sold-out shows at the Kia Forum in L.A. on September 11 and Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on September 16. Before their Tonight Show performance, Shinoda sat down with Jimmy Fallon, where the Host asked how about their well-received reunion.

Mike Shinoda Talks Linkin Park's Return and His On-Stage Microphone Mishap (Extended)

"I was texting with the band after the Forum show, and we were euphoric for like 48 hours," Shinoda told Fallon. "To be this many years in and to feel that genuine adrenaline and excitement and happiness... there's nothing like it, man."

Shinoda also spoke about the journey of getting the band back together after the death of Linkin Park's lead singer, Chester Bennington, in 2017.

"I think the important thing for us is that we never set out to, like, 'Let's bring the band back' or like, 'Let's find a singer,'" revealed Shinoda. "That was never our intention or our goal. It was more like there was a moment where our DJ, Joe... We went to breakfast, and he was like, 'I think we should, like, hang out a little more often. Like, can we, like, get together and just be creative? Like, I don't know what that means.'"

"But, you know, one thing led to another, and it was almost like this new record — we wrote it, we came up with the music while we were creating the new band," he continued. "When we started the music, we didn't have a band, and it just came together while the music came together."

Watch Linkin Park's performance and Mike Shinoda's full interview above, and watch The Tonight Show weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on NBC, streaming next day on Peacock.